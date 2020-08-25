New York 101, Chicago 99

NEW YORK (101)

Odom 1-1 0-0 2, Stokes 6-9 0-0 14, Zahui B 9-14 0-0 22, Clarendon 6-9 3-3 17, Nurse 1-7 2-2 5, Shook 4-7 0-0 8, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Willoughby 5-5 1-2 14, Jones 3-7 3-4 9, Kea 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 38-68 11-13 101.

CHICAGO (99)

Copper 5-14 4-8 15, Williams 5-9 0-0 12, Dolson 4-4 0-0 10, Quigley 9-22 7-7 29, Vandersloot 4-12 7-8 15, Hebard 3-4 0-0 6, Parker 2-4 5-6 9, Colson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-71 23-29 99.

New York 22 24 32 23 — 101 Chicago 29 20 26 24 — 99

3-Point Goals_New York 14-30 (Zahui B 4-7, Willoughby 3-3, Clarendon 2-3, Kea 2-4, Stokes 2-5, Nurse 1-3, Jones 0-3), Chicago 10-25 (Quigley 4-11, Dolson 2-2, Williams 2-4, Colson 1-2, Copper 1-3, Vandersloot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 29 (Zahui B 12), Chicago 34 (Williams 8). Assists_New York 26 (Clarendon 5), Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 9). Total Fouls_New York 22, Chicago 13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.