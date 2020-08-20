Listen Live Sports

New York Red Bulls 1, New York City FC 0

August 20, 2020 9:14 pm
 
New York City FC 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York Red Bulls, Duncan, 2, 59th minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Brian Dunn, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 82nd), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina, Keaton Parks (Gary Mackay Steven, 70th), Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Alexandru Mitrita, 70th), Heber.

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Tom Barlow, 73rd), Marc Rzatkowski (Omir Fernandez, 79th), Jared Stroud (Kaku, 73rd), Florian Valot (Mandela Egbo, 80th); .

