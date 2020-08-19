NFL to use advisory committee to avoid conflicts of interest

The NFL will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Troy Vincent, the league’s football operations chief, said Wednesday that the advisers, who will report to Commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions. Vincent did not identify any members of the panel, saying he was awaiting their approval to do so.

“The inequities — we hope it doesn’t occur, but just based on what we have seen, we must have the flexibility,” Vincent said, noting that teams might not play the same number of games and that would affect playoff seeding as examples of what the advisers might address.

Vincent also said the league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.” Saints coach Sean Payton recently brought up that possibility during a competition committee meeting.

The league sent game-day and travel protocols to the 32 teams this week.

