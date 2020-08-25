Listen Live Sports

NHL fines Tortorella $25,000 for conduct in media session

August 25, 2020 3:27 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has been fined $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, the NHL said Tuesday.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions, got up and walked away.

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that,” he told reporters. “You guys be safe.”

In handing down the fine, the NHL was collecting on a “conditional” one issued in January after Tortorella criticized officials and the league for what he perceived as a time-keeping error in a Dec. 29 loss to Chicago. He was required to go the rest of the year without any conduct offenses to avoid the fine.

The money goes to the NHL Foundation charity.

Tortorella is one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award for the league’s best coach.

