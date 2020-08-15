Listen Live Sports

No play before lunch on 3rd day of England-Pakistan test

August 15, 2020 8:12 am
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Pakistan ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah one not out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

England leads the three-match series 1-0.

