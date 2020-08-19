Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No positive coronavirus cases in latest NBA testing results

August 19, 2020 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA is into the postseason without having any confirmed coronavirus cases among players inside the bubble at Walt Disney World.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday that none of the 341 players who had been tested since results were last released on Aug. 12 had been positive.

The season resumed at Disney on July 30 and the postseason began Monday. Players have been tested daily while on campus. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired