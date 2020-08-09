Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

August 9, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Preliminary Round

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

North Carolina Courage  4  4  0  0  7   1    12

Washington Spirit  4  2  1  1  4   4     7

Houstan Dash  5  2  1  2  7   6     7

Advertisement

Chicago Red Stars  6  2  1  3  5   7     7

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

OL Reign  4  1  2  1  1   2     5

Utah Royals  4  1  1  2  4   5     4

Sky Blue  5  1  1  3  4   6     4

Portland Thorns  4  0  3  1  2   3     3

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Quarterfinal Round
Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0, Houston advance on penalties 3-2

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advance on penalties 4-3

OL Reign 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, Chicago advance on penalties 4-3

Semifinal Round
Wednesday, July 22

Portland 0, Houston Dash 1

Sky Blue 2, Chicago Red Stars 3

Championship
Sunday, July 26

Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day