Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

August 16, 2020 7:53 pm
 
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 15 17 14 7 8
Semien ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .216
Barreto ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kemp 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .306
Pinder ph-2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .235
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .247
Machín 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Olson 1b 5 3 3 0 0 2 .185
Canha cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .284
Grossman lf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .286
Davis dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .149
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 5 1 0 .250
Murphy c 3 2 1 0 2 2 .222
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 4 6
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .305
Ruf ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Solano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .403
Belt 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .186
Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Sandoval ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Tromp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Heineman c-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Crawford ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .224
Dubón cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250
Oakland 011 092 020_15 17 0
San Francisco 011 000 100_3 9 1

a-homered for Kemp in the 5th. b-singled for Longoria in the 6th. c-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 7th.

E_Dubón (3). LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Chapman (6), Murphy (1), Piscotty (4), Pinder (1), Crawford (1). 3B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (2), off Peralta; Piscotty (4), off Rodríguez; Semien (3), off Rodríguez; Belt (2), off Fiers; Crawford (1), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Chapman (16), Pinder 2 (6), Canha 2 (15), Piscotty 5 (17), Semien 2 (9), Grossman (10), Davis (6), Belt (5), Yastrzemski (16), Crawford (4). CS_Longoria (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Murphy, Canha, Semien); San Francisco 3 (Heineman, Solano). RISP_Oakland 4 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davis 2. LIDP_Machín. GIDP_Piscotty, Davis.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Longoria, Solano, Belt; Dubón, Crawford, Dubón).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers W,2-1 6 7 2 2 1 4 91 5.96
Kaprielian 2 1 1 1 1 1 35 4.50
Mengden 1 1 0 0 2 1 23 4.32
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb L,1-2 4 1-3 3 3 3 5 5 88 3.54
Heineman 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Peralta 0 4 5 5 1 0 19 9.35
Rodríguez 1 2-3 7 5 5 1 1 45 13.50
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 10.00
Selman 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 3.24

Peralta pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Rodríguez 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31.

