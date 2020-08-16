Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 15 17 14 7 8 Semien ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .216 Barreto ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kemp 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Pinder ph-2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .235 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .247 Machín 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Olson 1b 5 3 3 0 0 2 .185 Canha cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .284 Grossman lf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .286 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .149 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 5 1 0 .250 Murphy c 3 2 1 0 2 2 .222

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 4 6 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .305 Ruf ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Solano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .403 Belt 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .186 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Sandoval ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Tromp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Heineman c-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Crawford ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .224 Dubón cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250

Oakland 011 092 020_15 17 0 San Francisco 011 000 100_3 9 1

a-homered for Kemp in the 5th. b-singled for Longoria in the 6th. c-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 7th.

E_Dubón (3). LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Chapman (6), Murphy (1), Piscotty (4), Pinder (1), Crawford (1). 3B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (2), off Peralta; Piscotty (4), off Rodríguez; Semien (3), off Rodríguez; Belt (2), off Fiers; Crawford (1), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Chapman (16), Pinder 2 (6), Canha 2 (15), Piscotty 5 (17), Semien 2 (9), Grossman (10), Davis (6), Belt (5), Yastrzemski (16), Crawford (4). CS_Longoria (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Murphy, Canha, Semien); San Francisco 3 (Heineman, Solano). RISP_Oakland 4 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davis 2. LIDP_Machín. GIDP_Piscotty, Davis.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Longoria, Solano, Belt; Dubón, Crawford, Dubón).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers W,2-1 6 7 2 2 1 4 91 5.96 Kaprielian 2 1 1 1 1 1 35 4.50 Mengden 1 1 0 0 2 1 23 4.32

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb L,1-2 4 1-3 3 3 3 5 5 88 3.54 Heineman 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Peralta 0 4 5 5 1 0 19 9.35 Rodríguez 1 2-3 7 5 5 1 1 45 13.50 Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 10.00 Selman 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 3.24

Peralta pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Rodríguez 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31.

