Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|15
|17
|14
|7
|8
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Barreto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Pinder ph-2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Machín 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Olson 1b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Canha cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.149
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.222
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|4
|6
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Ruf ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.403
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Longoria 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Sandoval ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Heineman c-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|011
|092
|020_15
|17
|0
|San Francisco
|011
|000
|100_3
|9
|1
a-homered for Kemp in the 5th. b-singled for Longoria in the 6th. c-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 7th.
E_Dubón (3). LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Chapman (6), Murphy (1), Piscotty (4), Pinder (1), Crawford (1). 3B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (2), off Peralta; Piscotty (4), off Rodríguez; Semien (3), off Rodríguez; Belt (2), off Fiers; Crawford (1), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Chapman (16), Pinder 2 (6), Canha 2 (15), Piscotty 5 (17), Semien 2 (9), Grossman (10), Davis (6), Belt (5), Yastrzemski (16), Crawford (4). CS_Longoria (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Murphy, Canha, Semien); San Francisco 3 (Heineman, Solano). RISP_Oakland 4 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Davis 2. LIDP_Machín. GIDP_Piscotty, Davis.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Longoria, Solano, Belt; Dubón, Crawford, Dubón).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers W,2-1
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|91
|5.96
|Kaprielian
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|4.50
|Mengden
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.32
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|88
|3.54
|Heineman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Peralta
|0
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|19
|9.35
|Rodríguez
|1
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|45
|13.50
|Baragar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|10.00
|Selman
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.24
Peralta pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Rodríguez 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:31.
