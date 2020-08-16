Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

August 16, 2020 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 15 17 14 Totals 35 3 9 3
Semien ss 5 1 1 2 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1
Barreto ss 1 0 0 0 Ruf ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 2 1 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Pinder ph-2b 4 1 3 2 Solano 2b 5 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 3 1
Machín 3b 1 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0
Olson 1b 5 3 3 0 Sandoval ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Canha cf 4 2 2 2 Flores dh 4 0 0 0
Grossman lf 3 2 1 1 Tromp c 0 0 0 0
Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Heineman c-p 4 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 5 Crawford ss 3 2 2 1
Murphy c 3 2 1 0 Dubón cf 3 0 2 0
Oakland 011 092 020 15
San Francisco 011 000 100 3

E_Dubón (3). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Chapman (6), Murphy (1), Piscotty (4), Pinder (1), Crawford (1). 3B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (2), Piscotty (4), Semien (3), Belt (2), Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers W,2-1 6 7 2 2 1 4
Kaprielian 2 1 1 1 1 1
Mengden 1 1 0 0 2 1
San Francisco
Webb L,1-2 4 1-3 3 3 3 5 5
Heineman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Peralta 0 4 5 5 1 0
Rodríguez 1 2-3 7 5 5 1 1
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Selman 1 2 2 2 0 1

Peralta pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Advertisement

T_3:31.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Hill AFB Airmen demonstrate combat flexibility, reliability of F-35