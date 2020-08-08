Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, Houston 1

August 8, 2020 6:56 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 0 7
Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .230
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .373
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 9 3 1 10
Semien ss 4 2 2 1 0 2 .209
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .288
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .230
Canha lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .244
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Pinder 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Houston 000 000 001_1 5 2
Oakland 100 001 01x_3 9 0

E_Garneau (1), Altuve (2). LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Gurriel (3), Tucker (5), Piscotty (3). HR_Semien (1), off Valdez; Chapman (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bregman (11), Semien (4), Chapman 2 (6). CS_Laureano (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Oakland 3 (Pinder, Semien). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Olson.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez L,0-2 7 7 2 1 1 9 103 2.04
Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 7.71
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas W,2-1 7 2 0 0 0 5 86 1.57
Diekman H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Hendriks S,5-6 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 2.16

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:24.

