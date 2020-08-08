Oakland 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|7
|
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.373
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|1
|10
|
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Houston
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|2
|Oakland
|100
|001
|01x_3
|9
|0
E_Garneau (1), Altuve (2). LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Gurriel (3), Tucker (5), Piscotty (3). HR_Semien (1), off Valdez; Chapman (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bregman (11), Semien (4), Chapman 2 (6). CS_Laureano (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Oakland 3 (Pinder, Semien). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Olson.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez L,0-2
|7
|
|7
|2
|1
|1
|9
|103
|2.04
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|7.71
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas W,2-1
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|86
|1.57
|Diekman H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Hendriks S,5-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.16
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:24.
