Oakland 3, Houston 2

August 8, 2020 1:43 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 2 7 2 4 9
Tucker lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217
Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Stubbs lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Bregman 3b 6 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 1 1 .341
Gurriel 1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .375
Reddick rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Straw cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .207
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 3 10 3 6 15
Semien ss 7 0 2 1 0 2 .190
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .292
Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 1 4 .170
Chapman 3b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .211
Canha rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Davis dh 6 0 1 0 0 3 .182
Grossman lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .242
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .185
Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Allen c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .188
Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0 3 1 .316
Houston 001 000 000 000 1_2 7 0
Oakland 000 000 100 000 2_3 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Tucker in the 10th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 10th.

LOB_Houston 13, Oakland 18. 2B_Tucker (4), Bregman (5), Davis (1), Chapman (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Grossman (1), off James. RBIs_Tucker (9), Bregman (10), Grossman (5), Allen (3), Semien (3). S_Maldonado, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Bregman, Brantley, Altuve, Correa, Stubbs, Gurriel); Oakland 7 (Grossman, Canha, Olson, Allen, Chapman). RISP_Houston 3 for 17; Oakland 3 for 19.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve, Canha. LIDP_Canha. GIDP_Semien.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve; Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 6 5 0 0 1 5 84 3.00
James BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 10.29
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 16.20
Paredes 2 1 0 0 1 5 38 2.70
Castellanos 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00
Sneed L,0-2 BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 1 2 1 17 7.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 7 3 1 1 3 3 92 1.08
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 1.23
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Wendelken W,1-0 3 2 1 0 1 1 31 0.00

IBB_off Sneed (Grossman). HBP_Greinke (Grossman), Paredes (Grossman), Castellanos (Laureano). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_4:13.

