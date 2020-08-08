Oakland 3, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 2 7 2 4 9 Tucker lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217 Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Stubbs lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Bregman 3b 6 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 1 1 .341 Gurriel 1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .375 Reddick rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .255 Straw cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .207

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 3 10 3 6 15 Semien ss 7 0 2 1 0 2 .190 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .292 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 1 4 .170 Chapman 3b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .211 Canha rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Davis dh 6 0 1 0 0 3 .182 Grossman lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .242 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .185 Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Allen c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .188 Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0 3 1 .316

Houston 001 000 000 000 1_2 7 0 Oakland 000 000 100 000 2_3 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Tucker in the 10th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 10th.

LOB_Houston 13, Oakland 18. 2B_Tucker (4), Bregman (5), Davis (1), Chapman (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Grossman (1), off James. RBIs_Tucker (9), Bregman (10), Grossman (5), Allen (3), Semien (3). S_Maldonado, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Bregman, Brantley, Altuve, Correa, Stubbs, Gurriel); Oakland 7 (Grossman, Canha, Olson, Allen, Chapman). RISP_Houston 3 for 17; Oakland 3 for 19.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve, Canha. LIDP_Canha. GIDP_Semien.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve; Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 6 5 0 0 1 5 84 3.00 James BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 10.29 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 16.20 Paredes 2 1 0 0 1 5 38 2.70 Castellanos 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 Sneed L,0-2 BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 1 2 1 17 7.50

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 7 3 1 1 3 3 92 1.08 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 1.23 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Wendelken W,1-0 3 2 1 0 1 1 31 0.00

IBB_off Sneed (Grossman). HBP_Greinke (Grossman), Paredes (Grossman), Castellanos (Laureano). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_4:13.

