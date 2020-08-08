Oakland 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|2
|7
|2
|4
|9
|
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Stubbs lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bregman 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|3
|10
|3
|6
|15
|
|Semien ss
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.170
|Chapman 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Canha rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Davis dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Allen c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.316
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|000
|1_2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100
|000
|2_3
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Tucker in the 10th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 10th.
LOB_Houston 13, Oakland 18. 2B_Tucker (4), Bregman (5), Davis (1), Chapman (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Grossman (1), off James. RBIs_Tucker (9), Bregman (10), Grossman (5), Allen (3), Semien (3). S_Maldonado, Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Bregman, Brantley, Altuve, Correa, Stubbs, Gurriel); Oakland 7 (Grossman, Canha, Olson, Allen, Chapman). RISP_Houston 3 for 17; Oakland 3 for 19.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve, Canha. LIDP_Canha. GIDP_Semien.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve; Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|84
|3.00
|James BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|10.29
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|16.20
|Paredes
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|38
|2.70
|Castellanos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
|Sneed L,0-2 BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|17
|7.50
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|92
|1.08
|Soria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Hendriks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.23
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Wendelken W,1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|31
|0.00
IBB_off Sneed (Grossman). HBP_Greinke (Grossman), Paredes (Grossman), Castellanos (Laureano). WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_4:13.
