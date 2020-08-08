Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 3, Houston 2

August 8, 2020 1:43 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 2 7 2 Totals 45 3 10 3
Tucker lf 4 0 1 1 Semien ss 7 0 2 1
Toro ph 1 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0
Stubbs lf 1 1 0 0 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 6 1 2 0
Bregman 3b 6 0 1 1 Canha rf 6 0 0 0
Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 Davis dh 6 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 6 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 2 1 1
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 5 0 2 0 Barreto pr 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 5 0 1 0 Allen c 2 0 1 1
Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0
Houston 001 000 000 000 1 2
Oakland 000 000 100 000 2 3

DP_Houston 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Houston 13, Oakland 18. 2B_Tucker (4), Bregman (5), Davis (1), Chapman (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Grossman (1). S_Maldonado (1), Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 6 5 0 0 1 5
James BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paredes 2 1 0 0 1 5
Castellanos 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sneed L,0-2 BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 1 2 1
Oakland
Bassitt 7 3 1 1 3 3
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken W,1-0 3 2 1 0 1 1

HBP_Greinke (Grossman), Paredes (Grossman), Castellanos (Laureano). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

Advertisement

T_4:13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WWII veteran finishes 100-mile walk, raises 100k for Salvation Army