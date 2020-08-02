Oakland 3, Seattle 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|4
|15
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.154
|Pinder 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.167
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|2-Kemp pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|b-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.350
|Allen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|3
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hudson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.444
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.294
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|a-Lopes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Moore rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Oakland
|000
|000
|200
|1_3
|6
|1
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|0_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-doubled for Murphy in the 10th.
1-ran for Nola in the 9th. 2-ran for Davis in the 10th.
E_Pinder (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (1), off Margevicius. RBIs_Pinder 2 (2), Grossman (4), Seager 2 (10). CS_Crawford (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Davis); Seattle 3 (Long Jr., Crawford). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Semien. GIDP_Pinder, Murphy.
DP_Seattle 2 (Long Jr., Crawford, White; Crawford, White).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|79
|5.40
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Soria, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|0.00
|Hendriks, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|89
|4.66
|Margevicius, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|38
|5.40
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|0.00
|Altavilla, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
IBB_off Soria (Seager). WP_Magill. PB_Murphy (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:11.
