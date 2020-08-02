Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 6 3 4 15 Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .154 Pinder 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .167 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .053 2-Kemp pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .190 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143 b-Grossman ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .350 Allen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 5 2 3 9 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .364 Nola c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294 1-Gordon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Hudson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Lewis cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .444 Seager 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .294 White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .152 Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .120 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077 a-Lopes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Moore rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294

Oakland 000 000 200 1_3 6 1 Seattle 002 000 000 0_2 5 0

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-doubled for Murphy in the 10th.

1-ran for Nola in the 9th. 2-ran for Davis in the 10th.

E_Pinder (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (1), off Margevicius. RBIs_Pinder 2 (2), Grossman (4), Seager 2 (10). CS_Crawford (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Davis); Seattle 3 (Long Jr., Crawford). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Semien. GIDP_Pinder, Murphy.

DP_Seattle 2 (Long Jr., Crawford, White; Crawford, White).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 6 4 2 2 1 3 79 5.40 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Soria, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 3 28 0.00 Hendriks, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.70

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 6 3 0 0 1 9 89 4.66 Margevicius, BS, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 4 38 5.40 Magill 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 0.00 Altavilla, L, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 6.75

IBB_off Soria (Seager). WP_Magill. PB_Murphy (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:11.

