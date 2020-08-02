Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

August 2, 2020 12:41 am
 
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 34 2 5 2
Semien ss 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 2 0
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 1-Gordon pr 0 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 Hudson c 0 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Lewis cf 3 0 1 0
Pinder 2b 3 1 1 2 Seager 3b 3 0 1 2
Davis dh 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
2-Kemp pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0
b-Grossman ph 1 0 1 1 a-Lopes ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Allen c 0 0 0 0 Moore rf 4 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 200 1 3
Seattle 002 000 000 0 2

E_Pinder (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers 6 4 2 2 1 3
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soria, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 3
Hendriks, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 3 0 0 1 9
Margevicius, BS, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 4
Magill 1 0 0 0 2 1
Altavilla, L, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Magill.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:11.

