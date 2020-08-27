Oakland 3, Texas 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 5 2 6 11 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .234 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .208 Piscotty rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .178 Davis dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .155 Grossman ph-dh 0 0 0 1 1 0 .263 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105 Chapman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 0 3 12 Choo lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .216 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .145 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .186 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Oakland 000 002 010_3 5 1 Texas 001 000 000_1 3 3

a-intentionally walked for Davis in the 6th. b-struck out for Barreto in the 8th.

E_Murphy (2), Solak (2), Frazier (2), Rodríguez (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Solak (6). RBIs_Piscotty (26), Grossman (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Murphy, Laureano, Machín, Canha); Texas 3 (Frazier, Gallo, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Texas 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Piscotty.

DP_Texas 1 (Frazier, Solak, Santana).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers W,4-1 6 3 1 0 2 7 91 4.86 Soria H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.23 Diekman H,7 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 Hendriks S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.10

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard L,0-3 5 1-3 1 2 2 4 5 91 6.50 García 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 0.00 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 25 1.04 Hernández 0 3 1 1 0 0 13 2.08 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.60 Cody 1 1 0 0 1 0 10 0.00

Hernández pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_García 3-1, Goody 3-0. IBB_off García (Grossman). HBP_Hernández (Grossman). WP_García.

T_3:08.

