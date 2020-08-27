Oakland 3, Texas 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|6
|11
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Grossman ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Chapman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|0
|3
|12
|
|Choo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.145
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Oakland
|000
|002
|010_3
|5
|1
|Texas
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|3
a-intentionally walked for Davis in the 6th. b-struck out for Barreto in the 8th.
E_Murphy (2), Solak (2), Frazier (2), Rodríguez (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Solak (6). RBIs_Piscotty (26), Grossman (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Murphy, Laureano, Machín, Canha); Texas 3 (Frazier, Gallo, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Texas 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Piscotty.
DP_Texas 1 (Frazier, Solak, Santana).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers W,4-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|91
|4.86
|Soria H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.23
|Diekman H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Hendriks S,10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.10
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|91
|6.50
|García
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0.00
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.04
|Hernández
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.08
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.60
|Cody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
Hernández pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_García 3-1, Goody 3-0. IBB_off García (Grossman). HBP_Hernández (Grossman). WP_García.
T_3:08.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.