Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

August 22, 2020 1:03 am
 
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 0 Semien ss 5 1 1 1
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 1 2 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 5 0 4 1 Canha lf 3 2 2 0
Goodwin lf 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1
Pujols 1b 5 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 3
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 1 0 0 Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 012 000 3
Oakland 300 020 00x 5

DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 8. 2B_Pujols (3), Fletcher (8), Chapman (8), Piscotty (5), Canha (6), Olson (1). HR_Semien (4). SB_Canha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney L,1-2 4 2-3 6 5 5 2 6
Mayers 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Peña 2 0 0 0 1 3
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Fiers W,3-1 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3
Wendelken H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
McFarland H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soria H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Fiers 2 (Trout,Bemboom), Heaney (Davis), McFarland (Adell). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:07.

