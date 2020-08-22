Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 11 3 3 6 Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .313 La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .274 Trout cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .283 Rendon 3b 5 0 4 1 0 0 .321 Goodwin lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .253 Pujols 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Bemboom c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 4 12 Semien ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Canha lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .292 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 3 0 2 .253 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .164 Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232

Los Angeles 000 012 000_3 11 0 Oakland 300 020 00x_5 8 0

LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 8. 2B_Pujols (3), Fletcher (8), Chapman (8), Piscotty (5), Canha (6), Olson (1). HR_Semien (4), off Heaney. RBIs_Rendon (16), Trout 2 (22), Semien (10), Piscotty 3 (20), Olson (19). SB_Canha (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Goodwin, Simmons, Pujols, Rendon); Oakland 2 (Davis, Piscotty). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Oakland 3 for 6.

GIDP_Fletcher.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Pinder, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney L,1-2 4 2-3 6 5 5 2 6 97 5.52 Mayers 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 3.72 Peña 2 0 0 0 1 3 27 1.98 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.76

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers W,3-1 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3 88 5.81 Wendelken H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.45 McFarland H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.87 Soria H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.42 Hendriks S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.26

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-1, Peña 1-0, Wendelken 2-2. HBP_Fiers 2 (Trout,Bemboom), Heaney (Davis), McFarland (Adell). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:07.

