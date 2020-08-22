Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|3
|6
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Goodwin lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.253
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Bemboom c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|12
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Canha lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.175
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.253
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|000_3
|11
|0
|Oakland
|300
|020
|00x_5
|8
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 8. 2B_Pujols (3), Fletcher (8), Chapman (8), Piscotty (5), Canha (6), Olson (1). HR_Semien (4), off Heaney. RBIs_Rendon (16), Trout 2 (22), Semien (10), Piscotty 3 (20), Olson (19). SB_Canha (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Goodwin, Simmons, Pujols, Rendon); Oakland 2 (Davis, Piscotty). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Oakland 3 for 6.
GIDP_Fletcher.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Pinder, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|97
|5.52
|Mayers
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.72
|Peña
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|1.98
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.76
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|88
|5.81
|Wendelken H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.45
|McFarland H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.87
|Soria H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.42
|Hendriks S,9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-1, Peña 1-0, Wendelken 2-2. HBP_Fiers 2 (Trout,Bemboom), Heaney (Davis), McFarland (Adell). WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:07.
