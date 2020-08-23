Listen Live Sports

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

August 23, 2020 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 4 9 4 7 10
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 2 0 .306
La Stella 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .269
Trout cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .270
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .319
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 3 1 1 .181
Goodwin lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .241
Adell rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .196
Castro c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .200
Simmons ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 9 5 2 12
Semien ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .202
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233
Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .170
Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .256
Canha dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .281
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .288
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .253
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .233
Los Angeles 003 010 000 0_4 9 1
Oakland 200 002 000 1_5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Olson in the 10th.

E_Adell (2). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 9. 2B_Chapman (9), Grossman (7). HR_Ohtani (5), off Montas. RBIs_Ohtani 3 (14), Goodwin (13), Chapman (22), Canha 2 (19), Piscotty (21), Murphy (5). SB_Piscotty (2), Trout (2). SF_Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Adell 2, Trout); Oakland 3 (Semien 2, Olson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Olson.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 5 2-3 7 4 2 1 6 101 2.58
Mayers BS,0-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.60
Peña 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.84
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 9.90
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.65
Buttrey L,1-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 18 2.70
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 4 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 96 5.22
Wendelken 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 32 2.19
Diekman 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 0.00
Soria 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 1.32
Hendriks W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-1, Buttrey 1-0, Wendelken 2-0. IBB_off Soria (Goodwin). HBP_Buttrey (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_3:40.

