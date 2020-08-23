Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 9 4 7 10 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 2 0 .306 La Stella 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Trout cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .270 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .319 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 3 1 1 .181 Goodwin lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .241 Adell rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .196 Castro c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .200 Simmons ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .280

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 5 2 12 Semien ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .202 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .170 Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .256 Canha dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .281 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .288 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .253 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .233

Los Angeles 003 010 000 0_4 9 1 Oakland 200 002 000 1_5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Olson in the 10th.

E_Adell (2). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 9. 2B_Chapman (9), Grossman (7). HR_Ohtani (5), off Montas. RBIs_Ohtani 3 (14), Goodwin (13), Chapman (22), Canha 2 (19), Piscotty (21), Murphy (5). SB_Piscotty (2), Trout (2). SF_Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Adell 2, Trout); Oakland 3 (Semien 2, Olson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Olson.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 5 2-3 7 4 2 1 6 101 2.58 Mayers BS,0-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.60 Peña 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.84 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 9.90 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.65 Buttrey L,1-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 18 2.70

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 4 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 96 5.22 Wendelken 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 32 2.19 Diekman 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 0.00 Soria 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 1.32 Hendriks W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-1, Buttrey 1-0, Wendelken 2-0. IBB_off Soria (Goodwin). HBP_Buttrey (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_3:40.

