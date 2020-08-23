Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|7
|10
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|La Stella 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.181
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.241
|Adell rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|2
|12
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.170
|Barreto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.233
|Los Angeles
|003
|010
|000
|0_4
|9
|1
|Oakland
|200
|002
|000
|1_5
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Olson in the 10th.
E_Adell (2). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 9. 2B_Chapman (9), Grossman (7). HR_Ohtani (5), off Montas. RBIs_Ohtani 3 (14), Goodwin (13), Chapman (22), Canha 2 (19), Piscotty (21), Murphy (5). SB_Piscotty (2), Trout (2). SF_Canha.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Adell 2, Trout); Oakland 3 (Semien 2, Olson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Olson.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|1
|6
|101
|2.58
|Mayers BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.60
|Peña
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.84
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|9.90
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.65
|Buttrey L,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.70
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|96
|5.22
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|2.19
|Diekman
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|0.00
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|1.32
|Hendriks W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-1, Buttrey 1-0, Wendelken 2-0. IBB_off Soria (Goodwin). HBP_Buttrey (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.
T_3:40.
