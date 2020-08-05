Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 5, Texas 1

August 5, 2020 12:18 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 2 9
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .303
Frazier 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .233
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Heineman cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Kiner-Falefa 3b 2 0 2 0 1 0 .273
García lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Refsnyder dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .444
a-Choo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 6 5 5 9
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .139
1-Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .222
Canha dh 1 1 0 0 3 1 .286
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Piscotty rf 3 1 2 4 1 1 .276
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Kemp 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Texas 000 001 000_1 5 1
Oakland 000 000 104_5 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a- for Refsnyder in the 8th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Hernández (1). LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Frazier 2 (4). HR_Chapman (2), off Lynn; Piscotty (1), off Chavez. RBIs_Frazier (4), Chapman (4), Piscotty 4 (5). SB_Kemp (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Chirinos); Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Olson). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Oakland 1 for 6.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Murphy, Laureano.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Solak, Frazier; Andrus, Solak, Frazier).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 7 107 0.49
Hernández 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.70
Vólquez, L, 0-1 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 20 8.10
Chavez 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 6.35
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 5 2 0 0 2 5 76 2.31
Petit 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.18
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Hendriks, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.69

Chavez pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-0, Chavez 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:52.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer