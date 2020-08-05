Oakland 5, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Frazier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Heineman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|García lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Refsnyder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|a-Choo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|5
|9
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.139
|1-Barreto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Canha dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.286
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.276
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Texas
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|104_5
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a- for Refsnyder in the 8th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
E_Hernández (1). LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Frazier 2 (4). HR_Chapman (2), off Lynn; Piscotty (1), off Chavez. RBIs_Frazier (4), Chapman (4), Piscotty 4 (5). SB_Kemp (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Chirinos); Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Olson). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Murphy, Laureano.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Solak, Frazier; Andrus, Solak, Frazier).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|107
|0.49
|Hernández
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
|Vólquez, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|8.10
|Chavez
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6.35
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|76
|2.31
|Petit
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.18
|McFarland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Hendriks, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.69
Chavez pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-0, Chavez 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:52.
