Oakland 5, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 2 9 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .303 Frazier 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .233 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Heineman cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Kiner-Falefa 3b 2 0 2 0 1 0 .273 García lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Refsnyder dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .444 a-Choo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 5 5 9 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .139 1-Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .222 Canha dh 1 1 0 0 3 1 .286 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Piscotty rf 3 1 2 4 1 1 .276 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Kemp 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .231

Texas 000 001 000_1 5 1 Oakland 000 000 104_5 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a- for Refsnyder in the 8th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E_Hernández (1). LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Frazier 2 (4). HR_Chapman (2), off Lynn; Piscotty (1), off Chavez. RBIs_Frazier (4), Chapman (4), Piscotty 4 (5). SB_Kemp (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Chirinos); Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Olson). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Murphy, Laureano.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Solak, Frazier; Andrus, Solak, Frazier).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 7 107 0.49 Hernández 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.70 Vólquez, L, 0-1 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 20 8.10 Chavez 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 6.35

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 5 2 0 0 2 5 76 2.31 Petit 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.18 McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00 Hendriks, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.69

Chavez pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-0, Chavez 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:52.

