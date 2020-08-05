Listen Live Sports

Oakland 5, Texas 1

August 5, 2020 12:18 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 5 6 5
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Frazier 1b 4 0 2 1 1-Barreto pr 0 1 0 0
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1
Heineman cf 3 0 0 0 Canha dh 1 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 2 0 2 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
García lf 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 1 2 4
Refsnyder dh 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
a-Choo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 2 0
Texas 000 001 000 1
Oakland 000 000 104 5

E_Hernández (1). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Frazier 2 (4). HR_Chapman (2), Piscotty (1). SB_Kemp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 7
Hernández 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Vólquez, L, 0-1 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Chavez 0 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Luzardo 5 2 0 0 2 5
Petit 1 2 1 1 0 0
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chavez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:52.

