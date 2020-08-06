Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 6, Texas 4

August 6, 2020 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 12 4 2 5
Choo dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .200
Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .195
Calhoun lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .043
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Frazier 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Solak cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333
Tejeda 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .500
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333
a-Chirinos ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 6 6 6 5 8
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Laureano cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .295
Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .196
Canha lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .190
Pinder 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .158
Davis dh 3 0 2 2 0 0 .185
1-Barreto pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .235
Murphy c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .174
Texas 000 011 200_4 12 0
Oakland 010 400 10x_6 6 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Choo (1). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Frazier (2), off Fiers; Tejeda (1), off Fiers; Olson (4), off Minor. RBIs_Tejeda 3 (3), Frazier (5), Olson (10), Canha (8), Davis 2 (4), Piscotty (6), Murphy (2). SB_Andrus (3), Tejeda (1). SF_Piscotty. S_Piscotty.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Kiner-Falefa, Frazier, Andrus, Calhoun, Chirinos); Oakland 2 (Canha). RISP_Texas 2 for 13; Oakland 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Solak, Choo. LIDP_Calhoun.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson, Semien).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 0-3 5 4 5 5 2 6 83 6.89
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.00
Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 13.50
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.00
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.86
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 1-0 6 7 4 4 2 2 80 5.62
McFarland, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Petit, H, 3 1 3 0 0 0 2 17 2.70
Hendriks, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Goody 2-0. WP_Goody.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:39.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado