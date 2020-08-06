Oakland 6, Texas 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 12 4 2 5 Choo dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .200 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Calhoun lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .043 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Frazier 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Solak cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333 Tejeda 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .500 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333 a-Chirinos ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 6 6 6 5 8 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Laureano cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .295 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .196 Canha lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .190 Pinder 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .158 Davis dh 3 0 2 2 0 0 .185 1-Barreto pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .235 Murphy c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .174

Texas 000 011 200_4 12 0 Oakland 010 400 10x_6 6 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Choo (1). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Frazier (2), off Fiers; Tejeda (1), off Fiers; Olson (4), off Minor. RBIs_Tejeda 3 (3), Frazier (5), Olson (10), Canha (8), Davis 2 (4), Piscotty (6), Murphy (2). SB_Andrus (3), Tejeda (1). SF_Piscotty. S_Piscotty.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Kiner-Falefa, Frazier, Andrus, Calhoun, Chirinos); Oakland 2 (Canha). RISP_Texas 2 for 13; Oakland 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Solak, Choo. LIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson, Semien).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 0-3 5 4 5 5 2 6 83 6.89 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.00 Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 13.50 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.00 Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.86

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 1-0 6 7 4 4 2 2 80 5.62 McFarland, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Petit, H, 3 1 3 0 0 0 2 17 2.70 Hendriks, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Goody 2-0. WP_Goody.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:39.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.