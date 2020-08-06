Oakland 6, Texas 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|2
|5
|
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Frazier 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Solak cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Tejeda 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|a-Chirinos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|6
|6
|5
|8
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.196
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|Pinder 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.185
|1-Barreto pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|Texas
|000
|011
|200_4
|12
|0
|Oakland
|010
|400
|10x_6
|6
|0
a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th.
1-ran for Davis in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Choo (1). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Frazier (2), off Fiers; Tejeda (1), off Fiers; Olson (4), off Minor. RBIs_Tejeda 3 (3), Frazier (5), Olson (10), Canha (8), Davis 2 (4), Piscotty (6), Murphy (2). SB_Andrus (3), Tejeda (1). SF_Piscotty. S_Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Kiner-Falefa, Frazier, Andrus, Calhoun, Chirinos); Oakland 2 (Canha). RISP_Texas 2 for 13; Oakland 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Frazier, Solak, Choo. LIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson, Semien).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 0-3
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|6
|83
|6.89
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.00
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|13.50
|Goody
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.00
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.86
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 1-0
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|80
|5.62
|McFarland, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Petit, H, 3
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.70
|Hendriks, S, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored_Goody 2-0. WP_Goody.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:39.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.