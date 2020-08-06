Oakland 6, Texas 4

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|6
|6
|
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solak cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pinder 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Tejeda 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|1-Barreto pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|a-Chirinos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Texas
|000
|011
|200
|—
|4
|Oakland
|010
|400
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Texas 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Choo (1). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Frazier (2), Tejeda (1), Olson (4). SB_Andrus (3), Tejeda (1). SF_Piscotty (1). S_Piscotty (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor, L, 0-3
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Goody
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fiers, W, 1-0
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|McFarland, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit, H, 3
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks, S, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Goody.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:39.
