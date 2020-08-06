Oakland 6, Texas 4

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 28 6 6 6 Choo dh 5 0 2 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 Laureano cf 3 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 5 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 1 1 1 Frazier 1b 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 Solak cf 4 0 2 0 Pinder 2b 3 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 3 0 Davis dh 3 0 2 2 Tejeda 2b 4 1 2 3 1-Barreto pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 a-Chirinos ph-c 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 1

Texas 000 011 200 — 4 Oakland 010 400 10x — 6

DP_Texas 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Choo (1). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Frazier (2), Tejeda (1), Olson (4). SB_Andrus (3), Tejeda (1). SF_Piscotty (1). S_Piscotty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Minor, L, 0-3 5 4 5 5 2 6 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1

Oakland Fiers, W, 1-0 6 7 4 4 2 2 McFarland, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Petit, H, 3 1 3 0 0 0 2 Hendriks, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Goody.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:39.

