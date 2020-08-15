Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

August 15, 2020 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 33 6 7 5
Semien ss 5 1 1 2 Slater dh 3 1 0 0
Kemp 2b 4 1 3 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf-lf 3 1 1 2
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0
1-Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 Flores 1b 3 1 2 0
Pinder lf 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 1 0 0 0
Canha cf-1b 5 1 3 3 Pence rf 4 0 0 0
Grossman lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Ruf lf 3 1 1 3
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0
Machín dh 2 1 1 0 Tromp c 3 0 0 0
a-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 c-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0
Allen c 2 0 0 0 Dubón ss-cf 4 0 1 0
b-Murphy ph-c 2 1 1 1
Oakland 002 001 004 7
San Francisco 000 300 300 6

E_Semien (2), Chapman (3). DP_Oakland 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Canha (4), Kemp (1), Longoria (3). 3B_Yastrzemski (3). HR_Semien (2), Olson (8), Murphy (2), Canha (2), Ruf (1). SB_Dubón (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 5 3 3 2 1 5
Smith 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 3
Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1
McFarland, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Francisco
Gausman 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 11
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Watson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gott, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5 2-3 3 4 4 1 0
Selman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Gausman.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:38.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts