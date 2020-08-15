Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|5
|14
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.158
|1-Barreto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pinder lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Canha cf-1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Grossman lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Machín dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Davis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.140
|Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|b-Murphy ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|3
|10
|
|Slater dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.433
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.304
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Belt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Ruf lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Tromp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|c-Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Dubón ss-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Oakland
|002
|001
|004_7
|10
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|300
|300_6
|7
|0
a-walked for Machín in the 6th. b-grounded out for Allen in the 6th. c-walked for Tromp in the 9th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
E_Semien (2), Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Canha (4), Kemp (1), Longoria (3). 3B_Yastrzemski (3). HR_Semien (2), off Gausman; Olson (8), off Gausman; Murphy (2), off Gott; Canha (2), off Gott; Ruf (1), off Smith. RBIs_Semien 2 (7), Olson (16), Murphy (3), Canha 3 (13), Yastrzemski 2 (15), Ruf 3 (9). SB_Dubón (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Machín, Murphy, Davis); San Francisco 2 (Slater, Belt). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; San Francisco 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Chapman 2, Longoria. GIDP_Pence, Longoria.
DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|5
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|5
|78
|7.65
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|29
|2.25
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|5.62
|McFarland, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.04
|Hendriks, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.59
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|11
|106
|4.21
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.15
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|9.00
|Watson, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.59
|Gott, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|12.86
|Selman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:38.
