Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

August 15, 2020 11:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 7 5 14
Semien ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .217
Kemp 2b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .294
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .158
1-Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Pinder lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Canha cf-1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .271
Grossman lf-cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .283
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Machín dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .100
a-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .140
Allen c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
b-Murphy ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .214
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 5 3 10
Slater dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .317
Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .433
Yastrzemski cf-lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .304
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Flores 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .307
Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .128
Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .109
Ruf lf 3 1 1 3 0 1 .281
Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Tromp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
c-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Dubón ss-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Oakland 002 001 004_7 10 2
San Francisco 000 300 300_6 7 0

a-walked for Machín in the 6th. b-grounded out for Allen in the 6th. c-walked for Tromp in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E_Semien (2), Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Canha (4), Kemp (1), Longoria (3). 3B_Yastrzemski (3). HR_Semien (2), off Gausman; Olson (8), off Gausman; Murphy (2), off Gott; Canha (2), off Gott; Ruf (1), off Smith. RBIs_Semien 2 (7), Olson (16), Murphy (3), Canha 3 (13), Yastrzemski 2 (15), Ruf 3 (9). SB_Dubón (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Machín, Murphy, Davis); San Francisco 2 (Slater, Belt). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Chapman 2, Longoria. GIDP_Pence, Longoria.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 5 3 3 2 1 5 78 7.65
Smith 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 3 29 2.25
Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 5.62
McFarland, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.04
Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.59
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 11 106 4.21
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.15
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 9.00
Watson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.59
Gott, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 12.86
Selman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:38.

