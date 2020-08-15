Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 7 5 14 Semien ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .217 Kemp 2b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .294 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .158 1-Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Pinder lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Canha cf-1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .271 Grossman lf-cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .283 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Machín dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .100 a-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .140 Allen c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125 b-Murphy ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .214

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 5 3 10 Slater dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .317 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .433 Yastrzemski cf-lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .304 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Flores 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .307 Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .128 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .109 Ruf lf 3 1 1 3 0 1 .281 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Tromp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 c-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Dubón ss-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226

Oakland 002 001 004_7 10 2 San Francisco 000 300 300_6 7 0

a-walked for Machín in the 6th. b-grounded out for Allen in the 6th. c-walked for Tromp in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E_Semien (2), Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Canha (4), Kemp (1), Longoria (3). 3B_Yastrzemski (3). HR_Semien (2), off Gausman; Olson (8), off Gausman; Murphy (2), off Gott; Canha (2), off Gott; Ruf (1), off Smith. RBIs_Semien 2 (7), Olson (16), Murphy (3), Canha 3 (13), Yastrzemski 2 (15), Ruf 3 (9). SB_Dubón (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Machín, Murphy, Davis); San Francisco 2 (Slater, Belt). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Chapman 2, Longoria. GIDP_Pence, Longoria.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 5 3 3 2 1 5 78 7.65 Smith 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 3 29 2.25 Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 5.62 McFarland, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.04 Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.59

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 11 106 4.21 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.15 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 9.00 Watson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.59 Gott, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 12.86 Selman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:38.

