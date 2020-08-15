Oakland 8, San Francisco 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 8 8 3 7 Semien ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .218 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Pinder ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Chapman 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .253 Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .153 Canha cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .246 Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .306 Davis dh 2 1 0 1 1 1 .143 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .245 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Allen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 7 13 7 3 10 Ystrzemski cf-lf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .303 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .444 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .231 Flores 1b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .292 Pence rf 4 1 1 3 1 2 .119 Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Sandoval dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Slater pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .342 Tromp c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Dubón ss-cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .224

Oakland 000 000 205 1_8 8 1 San Francisco 103 200 010 0_7 13 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-struck out for Tromp in the 10th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 2-ran for Sandoval in the 10th.

E_Murphy (0). LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B_Semien (3). 3B_Grossman (1). HR_Olson (7), off Gott; Piscotty (3), off Gott; Longoria (2), off Luzardo; Pence (2), off Luzardo; Yastrzemski (5), off McFarland. RBIs_Grossman (9), Davis (5), Olson (15), Piscotty 4 (12), Canha (10), Longoria 3 (8), Pence 3 (6), Yastrzemski (13). SF_Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Kemp, Murphy, Chapman); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Sandoval). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Davis, Olson. GIDP_Pinder, Flores.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Kemp, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Flores).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 3 1-3 9 6 6 2 3 72 4.79 Wendelken 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 30 2.89 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 6.43 McFarland 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 1.08 Soria W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00 Hendriks S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.74

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 7 3 2 2 2 5 104 4.62 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.93 Gott 1-3 2 5 5 1 0 23 8.53 Rogers 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 9.90 García L,0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-0. HBP_Gott (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:23.

