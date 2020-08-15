Oakland 8, San Francisco 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|8
|8
|3
|7
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Pinder ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.153
|Canha cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Davis dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.245
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Allen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|7
|13
|7
|3
|10
|
|Ystrzemski cf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.119
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Sandoval dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Slater pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Tromp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Dubón ss-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Oakland
|000
|000
|205
|1_8
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|103
|200
|010
|0_7
|13
|0
a-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-struck out for Tromp in the 10th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 2-ran for Sandoval in the 10th.
E_Murphy (0). LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B_Semien (3). 3B_Grossman (1). HR_Olson (7), off Gott; Piscotty (3), off Gott; Longoria (2), off Luzardo; Pence (2), off Luzardo; Yastrzemski (5), off McFarland. RBIs_Grossman (9), Davis (5), Olson (15), Piscotty 4 (12), Canha (10), Longoria 3 (8), Pence 3 (6), Yastrzemski (13). SF_Canha.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Kemp, Murphy, Chapman); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Sandoval). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Davis, Olson. GIDP_Pinder, Flores.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Kemp, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Flores).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|3
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|72
|4.79
|Wendelken
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.89
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.43
|McFarland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.08
|Soria W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Hendriks S,6-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.74
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|104
|4.62
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.93
|Gott
|
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|1
|0
|23
|8.53
|Rogers
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|9.90
|García L,0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-0. HBP_Gott (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:23.
