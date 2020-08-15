Listen Live Sports

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7

August 15, 2020 1:22 am
 
< a min read
      
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 8 8 Totals 42 7 13 7
Semien ss 5 0 2 0 Ystrzemski cf-lf 6 1 1 1
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0
Pinder ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 3
Chapman 3b 5 1 0 0 Flores 1b 5 1 4 0
Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 Pence rf 4 1 1 3
Canha cf 3 2 1 1 Ruf lf 2 0 1 0
Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0
Davis dh 2 1 0 1 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 4 Sandoval dh 5 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Slater pr 0 0 0 0
Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 Tromp c 4 1 1 0
Allen c 0 0 0 0 Belt ph 1 0 0 0
Dubón ss-cf 4 1 2 0
Oakland 000 000 205 1 8
San Francisco 103 200 010 0 7

E_Murphy (0). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B_Semien (3). 3B_Grossman (1). HR_Olson (7), Piscotty (3), Longoria (2), Pence (2), Yastrzemski (5). SF_Canha (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Luzardo 3 1-3 9 6 6 2 3
Wendelken 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1
McFarland 1 1 1 1 0 0
Soria W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hendriks S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Cueto 7 3 2 2 2 5
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gott 1-3 2 5 5 1 0
Rogers 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
García L,0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0

HBP_Gott (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:23.

