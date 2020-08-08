Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ogunbowale scores 24 PTs, Wings contain Dream in 85-75 win

August 8, 2020 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Kayla Thornton 17 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-75 on Saturday.

Following Chennedy Carter’s career-high 35 points against Seattle on Thursday night, the Wings, specifically Thornton, held her to 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Carter’s frustration got the better of her when she was whistled for a technical foul with 8-1/2 minutes left to play. Moriah Jefferson sank the technical to give Dallas (3-4) a 69-59 lead.

The Dream (2-5) led 42-41 at halftime, and following Carter’s 3-pointer with 7:47 left in the third, Ogunbowale made a layup and a 3 and the Wings led the rest of the way.

Alisha Gray scored 12 points for the Wings and Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Betnijah Laney led Atlanta with 16 points, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 and Courtney Williams 14. The Dream missed 42 of their 71-shot attempts

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights