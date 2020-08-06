Orioles to take on Marlins on the road

Baltimore Orioles (5-6, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (5-1, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 4.09 ERA, .82 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Marlins went 30-51 on their home field in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Orioles went 29-52 away from home in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Miami leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Rio Ruiz: (undisclosed), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

