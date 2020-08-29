Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

|Orlando City
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 1 (Mueller), 13th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 3 (Michel), 35th.
Second half_3, Atlanta, Lennon, 1 (Damm), 83rd; 4, Orlando City, Nani, 4 (Junior Urso), 86th.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Smith, Orlando City, 45th+1; Perea, Orlando City, 84th; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 88th; Carlos, Orlando City, 89th; Ruan, Orlando City, 90th+10.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Cameron Blanchard, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.
___
Lineups
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Kamal Miller, 78th), Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell (Jhegson Mendez, 62nd); Daryl Dike (Nani, 62nd), Benji Michel, Chris Mueller (Ruan, 74th).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Mo Adams (Jeff Larentowicz, 46th), Manuel Castro (Jake Mulraney, 46th), Gonzalo Martinez, Eric Remedi (Jurgen Damm, 79th), Matheus Rossetto (Ezequiel Barco, 60th); Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 60th), Brooks Lennon.
