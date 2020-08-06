Listen Live Sports

Orlando City 3, Minnesota 1

August 6, 2020
 
Minnesota 0 1 1
Orlando City 2 1 3

First half_1, Orlando City, Nani, 1 (Jansson), 36th minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 2 (Mendez), 42nd.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Toye, 1 (Molino), 83rd; 4, Orlando City, Michel, 1, 90th+7.

Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Drew Fischer.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Raheem Edwards, 71st), Jan Gregus, Jacori Hayes (Aaron Schoenfeld, 59th), Robin Lod (Kevin Molino, 59th); Luis Amarilla (Mason Toye, 59th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson (Rodrigo Schlegel, 85th), Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Jhegson Mendez (Andres Perea, 86th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Kyle Smith, 89th), Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele (Junior Urso, 66th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 67th).

