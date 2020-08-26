Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Nashville 1 0 — 1 Orlando City 1 2 — 3

First half_1, Nashville, Romney, 1 (Mukhtar), 15th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 2 (Moutinho), 21st.

Second half_3, Orlando City, Dike, 2 (Pereyra), 52nd; 4, Orlando City, Dike, 3, 71st.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Anibaba, Nashville, 43rd; Moutinho, Orlando City, 44th; Michel, Orlando City, 83rd; Johnston, Nashville, 90th+5.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Adam Garner, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba (Alistair Johnston, 46th), Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy (David Accam, 77th), Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar (Derrick Jones, 64th); Abu Danladi (Dominique Badji, 65th), Daniel Rios (Alex Muyl, 65th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Kamal Miller, 85th), Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel; Jhegson Mendez (Junior Urso, 66th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 78th), Oriol Rosell (Andres Perea, 67th); Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Kyle Smith, 85th).

