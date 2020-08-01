Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres’ Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment

August 1, 2020 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. His condition is described by the team as gastritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach lining.

Hosmer is off to a torrid start, hitting .500 with a homer and seven RBIs. He’s been out since Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID related illness.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday before a game against Colorado that Hosmer was still getting checked out by the medical staff and the ailment was “about the same, unfortunately.”

Advertisement

The Padres will make a corresponding roster move Sunday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks