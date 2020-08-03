Listen Live Sports

Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of NFL season

August 3, 2020 2:36 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.

Miller is the son of former Giants linebacker Corey Miller.

Miller called it an emotional decision to opt out, saying “I ultimately feel it is the right and safest decision for me and my family. I am proud to be a Panther, and I am genuinely excited about the direction we are going under coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff. I wish the entire organization nothing but the best for 2020, and I can’t wait to rejoin them again in 2021.”

Miller is the second Carolina player to opt out of the season, joining undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack.

