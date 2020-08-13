Listen Live Sports

Peterson scheduled to start as New York hosts Washington

August 13, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (6-8, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (8-11, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .70 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (2-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Washington leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (illness), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Nationals: Will Harris: (groin), Sam Freeman: (undisclosed), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

