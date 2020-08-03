PGA Championship, 3 straight majors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A look at players who have won the same major at least three three straight times, and the 22 times a player had a chance at three in a row.

MASTERS

No one has won three in a row.

Attempts:

Tiger Woods in 2003 (tied for 15th).

Jack Nicklaus in 1967 (missed the cut).

___

US OPEN

Willie Anderson (1903-05)

Attempts

Brooks Koepka in 2019 (runner-up).

Curtis Strange in 1990 (tied for 21st).

Ben Hogan in 1952 (3rd place).

Ralph Guldahl in 1939 (tied for 7th).

John McDermott in 1913 (8th place).

x- Bobby Jones won the U.S. Open in 1929 and 1930. He retired and did not play in 1931.

___

BRITISH OPEN

Peter Thomson (1954-56)

Bob Ferguson (1880-82)

Jamie Anderson (1877-79)

Young Tom Morris (1868-1870)

Attempts:

Padraig Harrington in 2009 (tied for 65th).

Tiger Woods in 2007 (tied for 12th).

Tom Watson in 1984 (runner-up).

Lee Trevino in 1973 (tied for 10th).

Arnold Palmer in 1963 (tied for 26th).

Bobby Locke in 1951 (tied for 6th).

James Braid in 1907 (tied for 5th).

Harry Vardon in 1900 (runner-up).

J.H. Taylor in 1896 (lost in a playoff).

Old Tom Morris in 1863 (runner-up).

x-Bobby Jones won in 1926 and 1927. He did not enter in 1928.

x-Walter Hagen won in 1928 and 1929. He did not enter in 1930.

___

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Walter Hagen (1924-27)

Attempts

Tiger Woods in 2001 (tied for 29th).

Denny Shute in 1938 (lost in the round of 16).

Leo Diegel in 1930 (lost in the round of 16).

Gene Sarazen in 1924 (lost in the round of 16).

Jim Barnes in 1920 (lost in the round of 16).

x-Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship in 2006 and 2007. He had season-ending knee surgery and did not play the PGA Championship in 2008.

