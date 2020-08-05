PGA Championship at a Glance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brief look at the 102nd PGA Championship, which starts Thursday:

Site: TPC Harding Park.

Length: 7,251.

Par: 70.

Field: 156 players (20 PGA professionals).

Prize money: $11 million.

Winner’s share: $1.98 million.

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.

Glory’s First Shot: This is the first time the PGA Championship is the first major of the year since 1971 when it was played in February in Florida. It was moved from May to August this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-peat: Brooks Koepka will try to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play. Walter Hagen won four in a row from 1924-27 when it was match play.

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods has played only 21 rounds on the PGA Tour since competing in his last major a year ago at Royal Portrush.

Quiet, please: No spectators will be allowed for the first time at a major.

Public domain: This is the second straight year the PGA Championship is held on a public course. It was at Bethpage Black last year on Long Island, New York.

Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth gets his fourth attempt at winning the PGA Championship to become the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. He has not won since picking up the third leg at the British Open three years ago.

Key statistic: The last two PGA Tour-sanctioned events at Harding Park were won by the No. 1 player in the world. Tiger Woods won the American Express Championship and Rory McIlroy won the Cadillac Match Play.

Noteworthy: Because of schedule changes and the pandemic, three of the last six majors have been the PGA Championship.

Quoteworthy: “This is a big-boy course.” — Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Key tee times Thursday (all times EDT): 11:33 a.m., Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas; 11:11 a.m., Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland.

Streaming (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ESPN+); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN+); Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (ESPN+).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (CBS).

