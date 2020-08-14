Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

August 14, 2020 6:32 pm
 
Friday
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.0 Million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Second Round

Jerry Kelly 68-70_138

Robert Karlsson 70-71_141

Colin Montgomerie 72-69_141

Steve Stricker 68-73_141

Rod Pampling 68-73_141

Tom Gillis 71-71_142

Scott Parel 71-71_142

Shaun Micheel 71-71_142

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74_142

Dicky Pride 71-71_142

Mike Weir 72-70_142

Woody Austin 73-69_142

Bernhard Langer 70-73_143

Scott Dunlap 72-71_143

Willie Wood 73-70_143

Dudley Hart 75-69_144

Kenny Perry 70-74_144

Tim Petrovic 74-70_144

Ernie Els 71-73_144

Duffy Waldorf 70-74_144

Darren Clarke 75-70_145

Ken Tanigawa 72-73_145

Fred Couples 70-75_145

Brett Quigley 73-72_145

Paul Broadhurst 69-76_145

Joe Durant 76-69_145

Marco Dawson 72-73_145

Billy Andrade 72-74_146

Kevin Sutherland 74-72_146

Scott McCarron 71-75_146

David McKenzie 75-71_146

Loren Roberts 72-74_146

Steve Flesch 73-73_146

Tim Herron 71-76_147

Tom Byrum 75-72_147

Gene Sauers 74-73_147

Vijay Singh 73-74_147

Doug Barron 76-71_147

Larry Mize 77-71_148

Jay Haas 73-75_148

Ken Duke 74-74_148

Stephen Ames 73-75_148

Bob Estes 74-74_148

John Huston 71-78_149

Steve Pate 73-76_149

Retief Goosen 75-75_150

Brandt Jobe 76-74_150

Paul Goydos 78-72_150

Esteban Toledo 75-75_150

David Frost 76-74_150

Lee Janzen 71-79_150

David Morland IV 76-75_151

Joey Sindelar 75-76_151

Tom Lehman 75-76_151

John Daly 72-79_151

Carlos Franco 72-79_151

Billy Mayfair 78-73_151

Olin Browne 74-77_151

David Toms 76-75_151

Kirk Triplett 77-74_151

Wes Short, Jr. 68-83_151

Jesper Parnevik 80-72_152

Stephen Leaney 76-76_152

Kent Jones 76-76_152

Jeff Maggert 76-76_152

Tommy Armour III 77-77_154

Chris DiMarco 78-76_154

Jeff Sluman 77-77_154

Glen Day 76-78_154

Mark Calcavecchia 76-79_155

Frank Lickliter II 81-74_155

Mark Brooks 79-76_155

Ángel Cabrera 78-77_155

Rocco Mediate 78-77_155

Tom Pernice Jr. 77-78_155

Dan Forsman 78-78_156

Mark O’Meara 74-82_156

Russ Cochran 80-77_157

Blaine McCallister 82-84_166

