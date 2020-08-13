Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

August 13, 2020 5:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
Thursday
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
First Round

Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-33_68

Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_68

Steve Stricker 33-35_68

Jerry Kelly 34-34_68

Rod Pampling 36-32_68

Paul Broadhurst 36-33_69

Fred Couples 33-37_70

Bernhard Langer 36-34_70

Duffy Waldorf 36-34_70

Robert Karlsson 35-35_70

Kenny Perry 34-36_70

Ernie Els 35-36_71

Dicky Pride 35-36_71

Scott McCarron 36-35_71

John Huston 34-37_71

Lee Janzen 34-37_71

Tom Gillis 34-37_71

Scott Parel 33-38_71

Tim Herron 33-38_71

Shaun Micheel 35-36_71

Mike Weir 32-40_72

Scott Dunlap 37-35_72

Loren Roberts 36-36_72

Marco Dawson 36-36_72

Colin Montgomerie 38-34_72

John Daly 36-36_72

Billy Andrade 39-33_72

Ken Tanigawa 34-38_72

Carlos Franco 37-35_72

Brett Quigley 37-36_73

Vijay Singh 35-38_73

Steve Pate 37-36_73

Willie Wood 34-39_73

Steve Flesch 38-35_73

Woody Austin 38-35_73

Jay Haas 36-37_73

Stephen Ames 36-37_73

Olin Browne 36-38_74

Bob Estes 39-35_74

Mark O’Meara 38-36_74

Gene Sauers 36-38_74

Tim Petrovic 39-35_74

Kevin Sutherland 33-41_74

Ken Duke 41-33_74

Esteban Toledo 38-37_75

David McKenzie 41-34_75

Retief Goosen 39-36_75

Tom Lehman 37-38_75

Darren Clarke 37-38_75

Joey Sindelar 36-39_75

Dudley Hart 39-36_75

Tom Byrum 38-37_75

Kent Jones 41-35_76

David Toms 37-39_76

David Frost 39-37_76

Jeff Maggert 41-35_76

Doug Barron 38-38_76

Joe Durant 36-40_76

Glen Day 38-38_76

David Morland IV 37-39_76

Mark Calcavecchia 37-39_76

Brandt Jobe 35-41_76

Stephen Leaney 39-37_76

Jeff Sluman 37-40_77

Kirk Triplett 37-40_77

Tom Pernice Jr. 38-39_77

Larry Mize 37-40_77

Tommy Armour III 40-37_77

Ángel Cabrera 38-40_78

Rocco Mediate 36-42_78

Scott Hoch 40-38_78

Dan Forsman 39-39_78

Paul Goydos 40-38_78

Chris DiMarco 39-39_78

Billy Mayfair 38-40_78

Mark Brooks 41-38_79

Russ Cochran 38-42_80

Jesper Parnevik 40-40_80

Frank Lickliter II 43-38_81

Blaine McCallister 41-41_82

