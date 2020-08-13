PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|First Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-33_68
Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_68
Steve Stricker 33-35_68
Jerry Kelly 34-34_68
Rod Pampling 36-32_68
Paul Broadhurst 36-33_69
Fred Couples 33-37_70
Bernhard Langer 36-34_70
Duffy Waldorf 36-34_70
Robert Karlsson 35-35_70
Kenny Perry 34-36_70
Ernie Els 35-36_71
Dicky Pride 35-36_71
Scott McCarron 36-35_71
John Huston 34-37_71
Lee Janzen 34-37_71
Tom Gillis 34-37_71
Scott Parel 33-38_71
Tim Herron 33-38_71
Shaun Micheel 35-36_71
Mike Weir 32-40_72
Scott Dunlap 37-35_72
Loren Roberts 36-36_72
Marco Dawson 36-36_72
Colin Montgomerie 38-34_72
John Daly 36-36_72
Billy Andrade 39-33_72
Ken Tanigawa 34-38_72
Carlos Franco 37-35_72
Brett Quigley 37-36_73
Vijay Singh 35-38_73
Steve Pate 37-36_73
Willie Wood 34-39_73
Steve Flesch 38-35_73
Woody Austin 38-35_73
Jay Haas 36-37_73
Stephen Ames 36-37_73
Olin Browne 36-38_74
Bob Estes 39-35_74
Mark O’Meara 38-36_74
Gene Sauers 36-38_74
Tim Petrovic 39-35_74
Kevin Sutherland 33-41_74
Ken Duke 41-33_74
Esteban Toledo 38-37_75
David McKenzie 41-34_75
Retief Goosen 39-36_75
Tom Lehman 37-38_75
Darren Clarke 37-38_75
Joey Sindelar 36-39_75
Dudley Hart 39-36_75
Tom Byrum 38-37_75
Kent Jones 41-35_76
David Toms 37-39_76
David Frost 39-37_76
Jeff Maggert 41-35_76
Doug Barron 38-38_76
Joe Durant 36-40_76
Glen Day 38-38_76
David Morland IV 37-39_76
Mark Calcavecchia 37-39_76
Brandt Jobe 35-41_76
Stephen Leaney 39-37_76
Jeff Sluman 37-40_77
Kirk Triplett 37-40_77
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-39_77
Larry Mize 37-40_77
Tommy Armour III 40-37_77
Ángel Cabrera 38-40_78
Rocco Mediate 36-42_78
Scott Hoch 40-38_78
Dan Forsman 39-39_78
Paul Goydos 40-38_78
Chris DiMarco 39-39_78
Billy Mayfair 38-40_78
Mark Brooks 41-38_79
Russ Cochran 38-42_80
Jesper Parnevik 40-40_80
Frank Lickliter II 43-38_81
Blaine McCallister 41-41_82
