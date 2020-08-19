Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series Scores

August 19, 2020 11:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Wednesday
At Buffalo Ridge Springs
Hollister, Mo.
Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71
First Round

Tom Lehman 33-31_64

Shane Bertsch 31-33_64

Tim Petrovic 33-33_66

Wes Short, Jr. 32-34_66

Darren Clarke 32-34_66

Kent Jones 34-33_67

Michael Allen 31-36_67

Duffy Waldorf 32-35_67

Glen Day 33-34_67

Brett Quigley 36-31_67

Kenny Perry 33-34_67

Steve Stricker 32-35_67

Steve Flesch 33-34_67

Vijay Singh 31-36_67

Marco Dawson 33-34_67

Lee Janzen 34-34_68

K.J. Choi 34-34_68

Jesper Parnevik 33-35_68

Tom Byrum 33-35_68

Rocco Mediate 34-34_68

Ernie Els 32-37_68

Bernhard Langer 32-36_68

Colin Montgomerie 33-35_68

David McKenzie 33-36_69

Ángel Cabrera 33-36_69

David Frost 36-33_69

Corey Pavin 35-34_69

Jeff Sluman 37-32_69

Robert Karlsson 31-81_69

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35_69

Fred Couples 32-37_69

Scott Parel 33-36_69

Scott Dunlap 35-35_70

Olin Browne 35-35_70

Steve Pate 33-37_70

Jay Haas 35-35_70

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-36_70

Joe Durant 34-36_70

Woody Austin 35-35_70

Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70

Paul Goydos 36-34_70

Retief Goosen 34-36_70

Jerry Kelly 33-37_70

Paul Broadhurst 35-35_70

Tim Herron 33-38_71

Dan Forsman 35-36_71

Loren Roberts 35-36_71

Mark Brooks 36-35_71

Tom Gillis 34-37_71

John Cook 34-37_71

Billy Andrade 33-38_71

Kevin Sutherland 33-38_71

David Toms 36-35_71

Stephen Leaney 37-34_71

Ken Duke 34-35_72

Chris DiMarco 35-37_72

Billy Mayfair 36-36_72

Joey Sindelar 34-38_72

John Daly 34-38_72

Doug Barron 35-37_72

Gene Sauers 35-37_72

Brandt Jobe 34-38_72

Scott McCarron 35-37_72

Rod Pampling 37-36_73

Bob Estes 36-37_73

Larry Mize 32-41_73

Scott Verplank 37-36_73

Mark O’Meara 37-36_73

Mike Weir 36-37_73

Fred Funk 36-38_74

Scott Hoch 38-36_74

Mark Calcavecchia 37-37_74

Scott Simpson 36-39_75

Jeff Maggert 35-40_75

Kirk Triplett 37-38_75

Robin Byrd 37-38_75

John Huston 40-36_76

Brad Bryant 38-38_76

Blaine McCallister 37-41_78

Russ Cochran 41-39_80

Stephen Ames 40-42_82

