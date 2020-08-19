PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series Scores

|Wednesday
|At Buffalo Ridge Springs
|Hollister, Mo.
|Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71
|First Round
Tom Lehman 33-31_64
Shane Bertsch 31-33_64
Tim Petrovic 33-33_66
Wes Short, Jr. 32-34_66
Darren Clarke 32-34_66
Kent Jones 34-33_67
Michael Allen 31-36_67
Duffy Waldorf 32-35_67
Glen Day 33-34_67
Brett Quigley 36-31_67
Kenny Perry 33-34_67
Steve Stricker 32-35_67
Steve Flesch 33-34_67
Vijay Singh 31-36_67
Marco Dawson 33-34_67
Lee Janzen 34-34_68
K.J. Choi 34-34_68
Jesper Parnevik 33-35_68
Tom Byrum 33-35_68
Rocco Mediate 34-34_68
Ernie Els 32-37_68
Bernhard Langer 32-36_68
Colin Montgomerie 33-35_68
David McKenzie 33-36_69
Ángel Cabrera 33-36_69
David Frost 36-33_69
Corey Pavin 35-34_69
Jeff Sluman 37-32_69
Robert Karlsson 31-81_69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35_69
Fred Couples 32-37_69
Scott Parel 33-36_69
Scott Dunlap 35-35_70
Olin Browne 35-35_70
Steve Pate 33-37_70
Jay Haas 35-35_70
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-36_70
Joe Durant 34-36_70
Woody Austin 35-35_70
Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70
Paul Goydos 36-34_70
Retief Goosen 34-36_70
Jerry Kelly 33-37_70
Paul Broadhurst 35-35_70
Tim Herron 33-38_71
Dan Forsman 35-36_71
Loren Roberts 35-36_71
Mark Brooks 36-35_71
Tom Gillis 34-37_71
John Cook 34-37_71
Billy Andrade 33-38_71
Kevin Sutherland 33-38_71
David Toms 36-35_71
Stephen Leaney 37-34_71
Ken Duke 34-35_72
Chris DiMarco 35-37_72
Billy Mayfair 36-36_72
Joey Sindelar 34-38_72
John Daly 34-38_72
Doug Barron 35-37_72
Gene Sauers 35-37_72
Brandt Jobe 34-38_72
Scott McCarron 35-37_72
Rod Pampling 37-36_73
Bob Estes 36-37_73
Larry Mize 32-41_73
Scott Verplank 37-36_73
Mark O’Meara 37-36_73
Mike Weir 36-37_73
Fred Funk 36-38_74
Scott Hoch 38-36_74
Mark Calcavecchia 37-37_74
Scott Simpson 36-39_75
Jeff Maggert 35-40_75
Kirk Triplett 37-38_75
Robin Byrd 37-38_75
John Huston 40-36_76
Brad Bryant 38-38_76
Blaine McCallister 37-41_78
Russ Cochran 41-39_80
Stephen Ames 40-42_82
