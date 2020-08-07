Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour LOCALiQ Series Alpharetta Classic Par Scores

August 7, 2020 2:22 pm
 
3 min read
      
Thursday
At The Golf Club of Georgia
Alpharetta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,020; Par: 72
Second Round

Hayden SHIEH 69-62_131  -13

Alex Weiss 66-66_132  -12

Bryson Nimmer 68-64_132  -12

Jorge Fernandez Valdes 66-68_134  -10

Advertisement

Stephen Jr. Behr 67-67_134  -10

Travis Trace 68-66_134  -10

Michael Buttacavoli 67-68_135   -9

Mj Maguire 68-67_135   -9

Blake Olson 64-71_135   -9

Sean Walsh 67-68_135   -9

Tyler Torano 67-69_136   -8

Yuxin Lin 67-69_136   -8

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Raul Pereda 69-67_136   -8

Mark Anguiano 66-70_136   -8

Toni Hakula 70-66_136   -8

Carson Young 71-65_136   -8

Kyle Wilshire 67-70_137   -7

John Clare 70-67_137   -7

Michael Perras 67-70_137   -7

Harrison Rhoades 71-66_137   -7

Keith Greene 70-67_137   -7

Steven Chervony 69-68_137   -7

Luis Gagne 67-70_137   -7

Alex Smalley 65-72_137   -7

Michael Feuerstein 69-68_137   -7

Austin Squires 72-65_137   -7

Ryan Snouffer 68-69_137   -7

Ian Holt 69-68_137   -7

Chandler Eaton 67-70_137   -7

Brian Hughes 67-70_137   -7

David Pastore 70-68_138   -6

Justin Suh 68-70_138   -6

Aj Crouch 69-69_138   -6

Conner Godsey 66-72_138   -6

Peter Creighton 71-67_138   -6

Andres Gallegos 68-70_138   -6

Stanton Schorr 68-70_138   -6

Brandon Matthews 66-72_138   -6

Patrick Newcomb 68-70_138   -6

Carson Jacobs 70-68_138   -6

Anthony Maccaglia 68-70_138   -6

Jacob Bergeron 73-66_139   -5

Trey Shirley 71-68_139   -5

David Sanders 70-69_139   -5

Patrick Cover 69-70_139   -5

Michael Johnson 70-69_139   -5

Thomas Forster 70-69_139   -5

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 69-70_139   -5

Josh Radcliff 71-68_139   -5

Jaime Lopez Rivarola 73-66_139   -5

Phillip Yribarren 70-70_140   -4

Rhett Rasmussen 74-66_140   -4

Brian Carlson 68-72_140   -4

Guillermo Pumarol 73-67_140   -4

Cole Miller 70-70_140   -4

Matt Hutchins 70-70_140   -4

Harrison Shih 70-70_140   -4

J.J. Grey 71-69_140   -4

Lee Detmer 68-72_140   -4

Chris Wiatr 72-68_140   -4

Christopher Petefish 66-74_140   -4

Kyle Westmoreland 71-70_141   -3

Justin Doeden 69-72_141   -3

Stoney Crouch 70-71_141   -3

Myles Creighton 69-72_141   -3

Piri Borja 73-68_141   -3

Rowin Caron 73-68_141   -3

Gordon Neale 73-68_141   -3

Jorge Garcia 72-69_141   -3

Juan Guerra 70-71_141   -3

Tomas Cocha 71-70_141   -3

Kyler Tate 73-68_141   -3

Chris Korte 72_72   -3

Isaiah Salinda 70_70   -3

Brad Adamonis 75-67_142   -2

Spencer Reed 71-71_142   -2

Santiago Gomez 72-70_142   -2

Brad Schneider 73-69_142   -2

Dalton Ward 71-71_142   -2

Michael Mcgowan 69-73_142   -2

Charles Huntzinger 70-72_142   -2

Sulman Raza 69-73_142   -2

Mookie Demoss 70-72_142   -2

Otto Black 69-74_143   -1

Jon Curran 72-71_143   -1

Thomas Walsh 68-75_143   -1

Mark Silvers 70-73_143   -1

Billy Walthouse 72-71_143   -1

Dru Love 73-70_143   -1

Christopher Hickman 71-72_143   -1

Jd Fernandez 71-72_143   -1

Alejandro Tosti 74-69_143   -1

Billy Tom Sargent 70-73_143   -1

Jacob Poore 72-71_143   -1

Steven Ihm 71-72_143   -1

Kyle Mueller 73-70_143   -1

Joshua Rackley 71-73_144    E

Ryan Elmore 70-74_144    E

Brad Gehl 69-75_144    E

Scott Wolfes 70-74_144    E

James Clark 75-69_144    E

Casey Komline 70-74_144    E

Cory Howard 71-73_144    E

Andrew Alligood 73-71_144    E

Rafael Guerrero 71-73_144    E

Jack Faraci 75-69_144    E

Joshua Lee 68-76_144    E

Danny List 73-71_144    E

Peyton White 74-71_145   +1

Michael Nagy 74-71_145   +1

Nathan Stamey 71-74_145   +1

Edward Figueroa 70-75_145   +1

Shotaro Ban 69-76_145   +1

Leandro Marelli 73-72_145   +1

Linus Lilliedahl 73-73_146   +2

Derek Barron 71-75_146   +2

Pete Sienko 76-70_146   +2

Colin Monagle 75-71_146   +2

Bennett Wisner 75-71_146   +2

Matias Lezcano 74-72_146   +2

Garland Smith 72-74_146   +2

Shintaro Ban 71-75_146   +2

Rodolfo Cazaubon 75-72_147   +3

Manav Shah 73-74_147   +3

Joshua Seiple 69-79_148   +4

Ryan Schmitz 72-76_148   +4

Johnny Watts 76-73_149   +5

Spencer Mellon 72-77_149   +5

Brendan Peel 78-72_150   +6

Andy Zhang 73-77_150   +6

Sean Busch 78-72_150   +6

Shawn Tipton 74-77_151   +7

Trevor Smith 76-75_151   +7

Gray Townsend 76-75_151   +7

Roland Massimino 79-72_151   +7

Velten Meyer 73-79_152   +8

Tim Stewart 73-79_152   +8

Justin Peters 72-80_152   +8

Kaleb Johnson 81-73_154  +10

Trey Valentine 79-75_154  +10

Mark David Johnson 77-81_158  +14

Ben Doyle 80-83_163  +19

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Billings Vet Center welcomes Vietnam Veterans home with Quilts of Valor