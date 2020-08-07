PGA Tour LOCALiQ Series Alpharetta Classic Par Scores

|Thursday
|At The Golf Club of Georgia
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,020; Par: 72
|Second Round
Hayden SHIEH 69-62_131 -13
Alex Weiss 66-66_132 -12
Bryson Nimmer 68-64_132 -12
Jorge Fernandez Valdes 66-68_134 -10
Stephen Jr. Behr 67-67_134 -10
Travis Trace 68-66_134 -10
Michael Buttacavoli 67-68_135 -9
Mj Maguire 68-67_135 -9
Blake Olson 64-71_135 -9
Sean Walsh 67-68_135 -9
Tyler Torano 67-69_136 -8
Yuxin Lin 67-69_136 -8
Raul Pereda 69-67_136 -8
Mark Anguiano 66-70_136 -8
Toni Hakula 70-66_136 -8
Carson Young 71-65_136 -8
Kyle Wilshire 67-70_137 -7
John Clare 70-67_137 -7
Michael Perras 67-70_137 -7
Harrison Rhoades 71-66_137 -7
Keith Greene 70-67_137 -7
Steven Chervony 69-68_137 -7
Luis Gagne 67-70_137 -7
Alex Smalley 65-72_137 -7
Michael Feuerstein 69-68_137 -7
Austin Squires 72-65_137 -7
Ryan Snouffer 68-69_137 -7
Ian Holt 69-68_137 -7
Chandler Eaton 67-70_137 -7
Brian Hughes 67-70_137 -7
David Pastore 70-68_138 -6
Justin Suh 68-70_138 -6
Aj Crouch 69-69_138 -6
Conner Godsey 66-72_138 -6
Peter Creighton 71-67_138 -6
Andres Gallegos 68-70_138 -6
Stanton Schorr 68-70_138 -6
Brandon Matthews 66-72_138 -6
Patrick Newcomb 68-70_138 -6
Carson Jacobs 70-68_138 -6
Anthony Maccaglia 68-70_138 -6
Jacob Bergeron 73-66_139 -5
Trey Shirley 71-68_139 -5
David Sanders 70-69_139 -5
Patrick Cover 69-70_139 -5
Michael Johnson 70-69_139 -5
Thomas Forster 70-69_139 -5
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 69-70_139 -5
Josh Radcliff 71-68_139 -5
Jaime Lopez Rivarola 73-66_139 -5
Phillip Yribarren 70-70_140 -4
Rhett Rasmussen 74-66_140 -4
Brian Carlson 68-72_140 -4
Guillermo Pumarol 73-67_140 -4
Cole Miller 70-70_140 -4
Matt Hutchins 70-70_140 -4
Harrison Shih 70-70_140 -4
J.J. Grey 71-69_140 -4
Lee Detmer 68-72_140 -4
Chris Wiatr 72-68_140 -4
Christopher Petefish 66-74_140 -4
Kyle Westmoreland 71-70_141 -3
Justin Doeden 69-72_141 -3
Stoney Crouch 70-71_141 -3
Myles Creighton 69-72_141 -3
Piri Borja 73-68_141 -3
Rowin Caron 73-68_141 -3
Gordon Neale 73-68_141 -3
Jorge Garcia 72-69_141 -3
Juan Guerra 70-71_141 -3
Tomas Cocha 71-70_141 -3
Kyler Tate 73-68_141 -3
Chris Korte 72_72 -3
Isaiah Salinda 70_70 -3
Brad Adamonis 75-67_142 -2
Spencer Reed 71-71_142 -2
Santiago Gomez 72-70_142 -2
Brad Schneider 73-69_142 -2
Dalton Ward 71-71_142 -2
Michael Mcgowan 69-73_142 -2
Charles Huntzinger 70-72_142 -2
Sulman Raza 69-73_142 -2
Mookie Demoss 70-72_142 -2
Otto Black 69-74_143 -1
Jon Curran 72-71_143 -1
Thomas Walsh 68-75_143 -1
Mark Silvers 70-73_143 -1
Billy Walthouse 72-71_143 -1
Dru Love 73-70_143 -1
Christopher Hickman 71-72_143 -1
Jd Fernandez 71-72_143 -1
Alejandro Tosti 74-69_143 -1
Billy Tom Sargent 70-73_143 -1
Jacob Poore 72-71_143 -1
Steven Ihm 71-72_143 -1
Kyle Mueller 73-70_143 -1
Joshua Rackley 71-73_144 E
Ryan Elmore 70-74_144 E
Brad Gehl 69-75_144 E
Scott Wolfes 70-74_144 E
James Clark 75-69_144 E
Casey Komline 70-74_144 E
Cory Howard 71-73_144 E
Andrew Alligood 73-71_144 E
Rafael Guerrero 71-73_144 E
Jack Faraci 75-69_144 E
Joshua Lee 68-76_144 E
Danny List 73-71_144 E
Peyton White 74-71_145 +1
Michael Nagy 74-71_145 +1
Nathan Stamey 71-74_145 +1
Edward Figueroa 70-75_145 +1
Shotaro Ban 69-76_145 +1
Leandro Marelli 73-72_145 +1
Linus Lilliedahl 73-73_146 +2
Derek Barron 71-75_146 +2
Pete Sienko 76-70_146 +2
Colin Monagle 75-71_146 +2
Bennett Wisner 75-71_146 +2
Matias Lezcano 74-72_146 +2
Garland Smith 72-74_146 +2
Shintaro Ban 71-75_146 +2
Rodolfo Cazaubon 75-72_147 +3
Manav Shah 73-74_147 +3
Joshua Seiple 69-79_148 +4
Ryan Schmitz 72-76_148 +4
Johnny Watts 76-73_149 +5
Spencer Mellon 72-77_149 +5
Brendan Peel 78-72_150 +6
Andy Zhang 73-77_150 +6
Sean Busch 78-72_150 +6
Shawn Tipton 74-77_151 +7
Trevor Smith 76-75_151 +7
Gray Townsend 76-75_151 +7
Roland Massimino 79-72_151 +7
Velten Meyer 73-79_152 +8
Tim Stewart 73-79_152 +8
Justin Peters 72-80_152 +8
Kaleb Johnson 81-73_154 +10
Trey Valentine 79-75_154 +10
Mark David Johnson 77-81_158 +14
Ben Doyle 80-83_163 +19
