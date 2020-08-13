PGA Tour LOCALiQ Series Alpharetta Classic Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Echelon Golf Club
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,496; Par: 72
|Final Round
Bryson Nimmer, $16,000 69-65-66_200
Raul Pereda, $5,833 71-66-65_202
Isaiah Salinda, $5,833 67-67-68_202
Alejandro Tosti, $5,833 66-65-71_202
Toni Hakula, $3,195 68-68-67_203
David Pastore, $3,195 67-67-69_203
Michael Buttacavoli, $2,286 68-70-66_204
Brian Carlson, $2,286 69-69-66_204
Joshua Lee, $2,286 69-68-67_204
Piri Borja, $2,286 66-68-70_204
Matt Hutchins, $2,286 69-67-68_204
Christopher Petefish, $2,286 65-71-68_204
Justin Suh, $2,286 68-69-67_204
Patrick Cover, $1,774 67-69-69_205
Carson Young, $1,774 68-66-71_205
Lee Detmer, $1,501 66-71-69_206
Ian Holt, $1,501 69-69-68_206
MJ Maguire, $1,501 74-66-66_206
Josh Radcliff, $1,501 70-66-70_206
David Sanders, $1,501 72-67-67_206
Rowin Caron, $1,117 68-70-69_207
Garrett May, $1,117 73-67-67_207
Cole Miller, $1,117 71-66-70_207
Kyle Mueller, $1,117 72-68-67_207
Michael Feuerstein, $1,117 69-72-66_207
Spencer Mellon, $1,117 68-73-66_207
A.J. Crouch, $838 70-70-68_208
Andrew Dorn, $838 68-70-70_208
Patrick Flavin, $838 69-71-68_208
Conner Godsey, $838 70-68-70_208
Danny List, $838 70-69-69_208
Ryan Elmore, $838 70-71-67_208
Leandro Marelli, $838 74-67-67_208
Patrick Newcomb, $838 66-68-74_208
Andy Zhang, $838 68-64-76_208
Stoney Crouch, $720 70-69-70_209
Justin Doeden, $720 75-65-69_209
Michael Johnson, $720 69-68-72_209
Stanton Schorr, $720 72-69-68_209
Danny Walker, $720 68-70-71_209
Scott Wolfes, $720 69-70-70_209
Cory Howard, $680 70-70-70_210
Carson Jacobs, $680 70-71-69_210
Chris Korte, $680 70-71-69_210
Jacob Poore, $680 69-72-69_210
Stephen Jr. Behr 71-68-71_210
Jorge Fernández-Valdés, $655 67-69-75_211
Edward Figueroa, $655 68-73-70_211
Juan Jose Guerra, $655 67-69-75_211
William Register, $655 73-67-71_211
Andrew Alligood, $630 73-68-71_212
Cody Blick, $630 70-69-73_212
Sean Busch, $630 68-70-74_212
Ben Griffin, $630 71-70-71_212
Peyton White, $630 69-71-72_212
Derek Castillo, $613 71-69-73_213
J.J. Grey, $613 71-69-73_213
Ben Doyle, $593 73-66-75_214
Linus Lilliedahl, $593 69-71-74_214
Brendan Peel, $593 67-71-76_214
Willy Pumarol, $593 69-69-76_214
Rhett Rasmussen, $593 68-73-73_214
Ryan Snouffer, $593 72-69-73_214
Steven Chervony, $575 69-71-77_217
