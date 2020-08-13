Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour LOCALiQ Series Alpharetta Classic Par Scores

August 13, 2020 7:09 pm
 
1 min read
      
Thursday
At Echelon Golf Club
Alpharetta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,496; Par: 72
Final Round

Bryson Nimmer, $16,000 69-65-66_200

Raul Pereda, $5,833 71-66-65_202

Isaiah Salinda, $5,833 67-67-68_202

Alejandro Tosti, $5,833 66-65-71_202

Toni Hakula, $3,195 68-68-67_203

David Pastore, $3,195 67-67-69_203

Michael Buttacavoli, $2,286 68-70-66_204

Brian Carlson, $2,286 69-69-66_204

Joshua Lee, $2,286 69-68-67_204

Piri Borja, $2,286 66-68-70_204

Matt Hutchins, $2,286 69-67-68_204

Christopher Petefish, $2,286 65-71-68_204

Justin Suh, $2,286 68-69-67_204

Patrick Cover, $1,774 67-69-69_205

Carson Young, $1,774 68-66-71_205

Lee Detmer, $1,501 66-71-69_206

Ian Holt, $1,501 69-69-68_206

MJ Maguire, $1,501 74-66-66_206

Josh Radcliff, $1,501 70-66-70_206

David Sanders, $1,501 72-67-67_206

Rowin Caron, $1,117 68-70-69_207

Garrett May, $1,117 73-67-67_207

Cole Miller, $1,117 71-66-70_207

Kyle Mueller, $1,117 72-68-67_207

Michael Feuerstein, $1,117 69-72-66_207

Spencer Mellon, $1,117 68-73-66_207

A.J. Crouch, $838 70-70-68_208

Andrew Dorn, $838 68-70-70_208

Patrick Flavin, $838 69-71-68_208

Conner Godsey, $838 70-68-70_208

Danny List, $838 70-69-69_208

Ryan Elmore, $838 70-71-67_208

Leandro Marelli, $838 74-67-67_208

Patrick Newcomb, $838 66-68-74_208

Andy Zhang, $838 68-64-76_208

Stoney Crouch, $720 70-69-70_209

Justin Doeden, $720 75-65-69_209

Michael Johnson, $720 69-68-72_209

Stanton Schorr, $720 72-69-68_209

Danny Walker, $720 68-70-71_209

Scott Wolfes, $720 69-70-70_209

Cory Howard, $680 70-70-70_210

Carson Jacobs, $680 70-71-69_210

Chris Korte, $680 70-71-69_210

Jacob Poore, $680 69-72-69_210

Stephen Jr. Behr 71-68-71_210

Jorge Fernández-Valdés, $655 67-69-75_211

Edward Figueroa, $655 68-73-70_211

Juan Jose Guerra, $655 67-69-75_211

William Register, $655 73-67-71_211

Andrew Alligood, $630 73-68-71_212

Cody Blick, $630 70-69-73_212

Sean Busch, $630 68-70-74_212

Ben Griffin, $630 71-70-71_212

Peyton White, $630 69-71-72_212

Derek Castillo, $613 71-69-73_213

J.J. Grey, $613 71-69-73_213

Ben Doyle, $593 73-66-75_214

Linus Lilliedahl, $593 69-71-74_214

Brendan Peel, $593 67-71-76_214

Willy Pumarol, $593 69-69-76_214

Rhett Rasmussen, $593 68-73-73_214

Ryan Snouffer, $593 72-69-73_214

Steven Chervony, $575 69-71-77_217

