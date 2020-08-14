PGA Tour Series Wyndham Championship Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
|Second Round
Tom Hoge 62-68_130
Si Woo Kim 65-65_130
Talor Gooch 65-65_130
Billy Horschel 66-64_130
Harris English 64-67_131
Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.
Shane Lowry 68-63_131
Andrew Landry 66-65_131
Doc Redman 67-64_131
Harold Varner III 62-69_131
Roger Sloan 62-70_132
C.T. Pan 68-64_132
Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.
Mark Hubbard 67-65_132
Rob Oppenheim 66-66_132
Jason Kokrak 69-63_132
Webb Simpson 66-66_132
Tyler Duncan 68-64_132
Peter Malnati 68-65_133
Patrick Reed 65-68_133
Paul Casey 67-66_133
Kevin Kisner 69-64_133
Ryan Brehm 64-69_133
Adam Long 68-65_133
Sungjae Im 69-64_133
Patton Kizzire 66-67_133
Tommy Fleetwood 69-64_133
Scott Piercy 68-66_134
Chesson Hadley 65-69_134
Bo Hoag 66-68_134
Adam Schenk 67-67_134
Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-67_134
Sebastián Muñoz 67-67_134
Jason Dufner 69-65_134
Dylan Frittelli 69-65_134
Bud Cauley 66-68_134
Chris Baker 71-63_134
Henrik Norlander 67-68_135
Chris Kirk 66-69_135
Jim Herman 66-69_135
Sam Burns 67-68_135
Matt Jones 68-67_135
Denny McCarthy 67-68_135
Luke List 68-67_135
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-64_135
Wesley Bryan 65-70_135
Nate Lashley 66-69_135
Matt Every 68-67_135
Tom Lewis 67-68_135
Cameron Davis 71-65_136
Peter Uihlein 71-65_136
Davis Love III 69-67_136
Troy Merritt 67-69_136
Matthew NeSmith 69-67_136
Hank Lebioda 65-71_136
Kramer Hickok 69-67_136
Matthias Schwab 67-69_136
Scott Stallings 70-66_136
Brian Stuard 70-66_136
Patrick Rodgers 70-66_136
Joaquin Niemann 70-66_136
Austin Cook 69-67_136
Russell Henley 68-68_136
Brian Harman 65-71_136
Michael Gligic 67-69_136
Josh Teater 67-70_137
Zach Johnson 70-67_137
Brandt Snedeker 70-67_137
Sergio Garcia 67-70_137
Russell Knox 73-64_137
Scott Brown 66-71_137
Seamus Power 68-69_137
Kristoffer Ventura 69-68_137
Will Gordon 68-69_137
Jordan Spieth 70-67_137
Ryan Armour 73-64_137
Ben Martin 71-66_137
Vincent Whaley 71-66_137
Brinson Paolini 71-66_137
The following players failed to make the cut.
Zac Blair 69-69_138
Beau Hossler 70-68_138
Kyle Stanley 69-69_138
Arjun Atwal 68-70_138
Xinjun Zhang 69-69_138
Brendon Todd 68-70_138
Chez Reavie 68-70_138
Danny Lee 69-69_138
Bronson Burgoon 70-68_138
Ryan Moore 67-71_138
Lucas Glover 69-69_138
Doug Ghim 71-67_138
Nelson Ledesma 68-70_138
Aaron Wise 68-71_139
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70_139
Bill Haas 72-67_139
Matt Wallace 69-70_139
Harry Higgs 71-68_139
Brandon Hagy 69-70_139
Joseph Bramlett 68-71_139
Charley Hoffman 71-68_139
Robby Shelton 70-69_139
Charl Schwartzel 70-69_139
Nick Watney 68-71_139
Jim Furyk 72-67_139
Corey Conners 69-70_139
Branden Grace 71-68_139
J.J. Spaun 70-69_139
Sam Ryder 70-70_140
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-70_140
J.T. Poston 74-66_140
Sepp Straka 70-70_140
Brian Gay 73-67_140
Wyndham Clark 71-69_140
David Hearn 72-68_140
Justin Rose 73-67_140
Anirban Lahiri 69-71_140
Fabián Gómez 74-67_141
Carlos Ortiz 72-69_141
Keith Mitchell 71-70_141
Akshay Bhatia 67-74_141
Sebastian Cappelen 71-70_141
Kevin Tway 68-73_141
Brice Garnett 69-72_141
Grayson Murray 73-68_141
Rory Sabbatini 68-73_141
Charles Howell III 68-74_142
Jhonattan Vegas 77-65_142
Brooks Koepka 72-70_142
Mark Anderson 70-72_142
Aaron Baddeley 73-70_143
D.J. Trahan 74-69_143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-75_143
Greg Chalmers 70-73_143
Bo Van Pelt 72-72_144
Stewart Cink 76-68_144
Luke Donald 72-72_144
Danny Willett 71-73_144
Michael Gellerman 69-75_144
Maverick McNealy 73-71_144
John Senden 73-71_144
Graeme McDowell 73-71_144
Jake Shuman 74-70_144
Tim Wilkinson 74-71_145
Chase Seiffert 71-75_146
Sung Kang 66-80_146
Tyler McCumber 71-75_146
Rhein Gibson 74-73_147
Scott Harrington 73-75_148
Ben Taylor 74-74_148
Michael Kim 75-74_149
Carl Pettersson 74-75_149
Robert Streb 75-75_150
David Berganio, Jr. 74-76_150
Martin Trainer 76-76_152
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.