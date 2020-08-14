Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Series Wyndham Championship Scores

August 14, 2020 8:10 pm
 
2 min read
      
Friday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million
Second Round

Tom Hoge 62-68_130

Si Woo Kim 65-65_130

Talor Gooch 65-65_130

Billy Horschel 66-64_130

Advertisement

Harris English 64-67_131

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Shane Lowry 68-63_131

Andrew Landry 66-65_131

Doc Redman 67-64_131

Harold Varner III 62-69_131

Roger Sloan 62-70_132

C.T. Pan 68-64_132

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Mark Hubbard 67-65_132

Rob Oppenheim 66-66_132

Jason Kokrak 69-63_132

Webb Simpson 66-66_132

Tyler Duncan 68-64_132

Peter Malnati 68-65_133

Patrick Reed 65-68_133

Paul Casey 67-66_133

Kevin Kisner 69-64_133

Ryan Brehm 64-69_133

Adam Long 68-65_133

Sungjae Im 69-64_133

Patton Kizzire 66-67_133

Tommy Fleetwood 69-64_133

Scott Piercy 68-66_134

Chesson Hadley 65-69_134

Bo Hoag 66-68_134

Adam Schenk 67-67_134

Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-67_134

Sebastián Muñoz 67-67_134

Jason Dufner 69-65_134

Dylan Frittelli 69-65_134

Bud Cauley 66-68_134

Chris Baker 71-63_134

Henrik Norlander 67-68_135

Chris Kirk 66-69_135

Jim Herman 66-69_135

Sam Burns 67-68_135

Matt Jones 68-67_135

Denny McCarthy 67-68_135

Luke List 68-67_135

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-64_135

Wesley Bryan 65-70_135

Nate Lashley 66-69_135

Matt Every 68-67_135

Tom Lewis 67-68_135

Cameron Davis 71-65_136

Peter Uihlein 71-65_136

Davis Love III 69-67_136

Troy Merritt 67-69_136

Matthew NeSmith 69-67_136

Hank Lebioda 65-71_136

Kramer Hickok 69-67_136

Matthias Schwab 67-69_136

Scott Stallings 70-66_136

Brian Stuard 70-66_136

Patrick Rodgers 70-66_136

Joaquin Niemann 70-66_136

Austin Cook 69-67_136

Russell Henley 68-68_136

Brian Harman 65-71_136

Michael Gligic 67-69_136

Josh Teater 67-70_137

Zach Johnson 70-67_137

Brandt Snedeker 70-67_137

Sergio Garcia 67-70_137

Russell Knox 73-64_137

Scott Brown 66-71_137

Seamus Power 68-69_137

Kristoffer Ventura 69-68_137

Will Gordon 68-69_137

Jordan Spieth 70-67_137

Ryan Armour 73-64_137

Ben Martin 71-66_137

Vincent Whaley 71-66_137

Brinson Paolini 71-66_137

The following players failed to make the cut.

Zac Blair 69-69_138

Beau Hossler 70-68_138

Kyle Stanley 69-69_138

Arjun Atwal 68-70_138

Xinjun Zhang 69-69_138

Brendon Todd 68-70_138

Chez Reavie 68-70_138

Danny Lee 69-69_138

Bronson Burgoon 70-68_138

Ryan Moore 67-71_138

Lucas Glover 69-69_138

Doug Ghim 71-67_138

Nelson Ledesma 68-70_138

Aaron Wise 68-71_139

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70_139

Bill Haas 72-67_139

Matt Wallace 69-70_139

Harry Higgs 71-68_139

Brandon Hagy 69-70_139

Joseph Bramlett 68-71_139

Charley Hoffman 71-68_139

Robby Shelton 70-69_139

Charl Schwartzel 70-69_139

Nick Watney 68-71_139

Jim Furyk 72-67_139

Corey Conners 69-70_139

Branden Grace 71-68_139

J.J. Spaun 70-69_139

Sam Ryder 70-70_140

Ted Potter, Jr. 70-70_140

J.T. Poston 74-66_140

Sepp Straka 70-70_140

Brian Gay 73-67_140

Wyndham Clark 71-69_140

David Hearn 72-68_140

Justin Rose 73-67_140

Anirban Lahiri 69-71_140

Fabián Gómez 74-67_141

Carlos Ortiz 72-69_141

Keith Mitchell 71-70_141

Akshay Bhatia 67-74_141

Sebastian Cappelen 71-70_141

Kevin Tway 68-73_141

Brice Garnett 69-72_141

Grayson Murray 73-68_141

Rory Sabbatini 68-73_141

Charles Howell III 68-74_142

Jhonattan Vegas 77-65_142

Brooks Koepka 72-70_142

Mark Anderson 70-72_142

Aaron Baddeley 73-70_143

D.J. Trahan 74-69_143

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-75_143

Greg Chalmers 70-73_143

Bo Van Pelt 72-72_144

Stewart Cink 76-68_144

Luke Donald 72-72_144

Danny Willett 71-73_144

Michael Gellerman 69-75_144

Maverick McNealy 73-71_144

John Senden 73-71_144

Graeme McDowell 73-71_144

Jake Shuman 74-70_144

Tim Wilkinson 74-71_145

Chase Seiffert 71-75_146

Sung Kang 66-80_146

Tyler McCumber 71-75_146

Rhein Gibson 74-73_147

Scott Harrington 73-75_148

Ben Taylor 74-74_148

Michael Kim 75-74_149

Carl Pettersson 74-75_149

Robert Streb 75-75_150

David Berganio, Jr. 74-76_150

Martin Trainer 76-76_152

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts