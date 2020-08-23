PGA Tour The Northern Trust Par Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Boston
|Norton, Mass.
|Purse: $9.5 million
|Yardage: 7,308; Par: 71
|Individual FedExCup points in parentheses
|Final Round
Dustin Johnson (1,500), $1,710,000 67-60-64-63_254 -30
Harris English (900), $1,035,500 64-66-66-69_265 -19
Daniel Berger (570), $655,500 66-66-67-67_266 -18
Kevin Kisner (368), $427,500 65-66-70-66_267 -17
Scottie Scheffler (368), $427,500 70-59-67-71_267 -17
Jon Rahm (285), $332,500 69-67-67-65_268 -16
Webb Simpson (285), $332,500 70-64-68-66_268 -16
Russell Henley (240), $277,875 64-67-70-68_269 -15
Alex Noren (240), $277,875 69-68-64-68_269 -15
Ryan Palmer (240), $277,875 67-67-68-67_269 -15
Brian Harman (203), $230,375 67-66-73-64_270 -14
Harry Higgs (203), $230,375 67-66-66-71_270 -14
Charley Hoffman (166), $175,275 65-68-68-70_271 -13
Mackenzie Hughes (166), $175,275 68-68-66-69_271 -13
Jason Kokrak (166), $175,275 68-68-70-65_271 -13
Louis Oosthuizen (166), $175,275 65-65-68-73_271 -13
Robby Shelton (166), $175,275 66-71-71-63_271 -13
Talor Gooch (129), $117,189 66-72-65-69_272 -12
Viktor Hovland (129), $117,189 68-70-68-66_272 -12
Matt Kuchar (129), $117,189 69-69-66-68_272 -12
Sebastián Muñoz (129), $117,189 65-71-69-67_272 -12
Danny Lee (129), $117,189 66-64-69-73_272 -12
Cameron Smith (129), $117,189 69-68-66-69_272 -12
Bubba Watson (129), $117,189 65-68-67-72_272 -12
Corey Conners (100), $76,238 72-65-69-67_273 -11
Tyrrell Hatton (100), $76,238 67-71-63-72_273 -11
Justin Rose (100), $76,238 69-70-67-67_273 -11
Xander Schauffele (100), $76,238 68-71-67-67_273 -11
Keegan Bradley (70), $55,860 68-67-69-70_274 -10
Wyndham Clark (70), $55,860 68-71-67-68_274 -10
Cameron Davis (70), $55,860 64-65-72-73_274 -10
Tyler Duncan (70), $55,860 69-69-69-67_274 -10
Mark Hubbard (70), $55,860 67-71-68-68_274 -10
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (70), $55,860 67-68-69-70_274 -10
Hideki Matsuyama (70), $55,860 70-69-65-70_274 -10
Troy Merritt (70), $55,860 72-67-70-65_274 -10
Scott Piercy (70), $55,860 65-70-70-69_274 -10
Cameron Tringale (70), $55,860 67-72-67-68_274 -10
Si Woo Kim (45), $39,425 68-64-70-73_275 -9
Kevin Na (45), $39,425 71-65-73-66_275 -9
J.T. Poston (45), $39,425 71-67-66-71_275 -9
Ian Poulter (45), $39,425 66-67-73-69_275 -9
Adam Schenk (45), $39,425 70-66-71-68_275 -9
Tommy Fleetwood (32), $30,001 66-69-71-70_276 -8
Emiliano Grillo (32), $30,001 69-64-73-70_276 -8
Charles Howell III (32), $30,001 66-70-68-72_276 -8
Brendan Steele (32), $30,001 68-67-69-72_276 -8
Matthew Wolff (32), $30,001 65-67-77-67_276 -8
Rickie Fowler (21), $23,169 67-70-71-69_277 -7
Adam Long (21), $23,169 68-67-72-70_277 -7
Patrick Reed (21), $23,169 68-71-68-70_277 -7
Justin Thomas (21), $23,169 68-67-71-71_277 -7
Paul Casey (21), $23,169 70-69-67-71_277 -7
Beau Hossler (21), $23,169 73-66-66-72_277 -7
Zach Johnson (21), $23,169 69-69-67-72_277 -7
Denny McCarthy (21), $23,169 69-68-69-71_277 -7
Chez Reavie (21), $23,169 68-70-67-72_277 -7
Lanto Griffin (16), $21,565 68-68-70-72_278 -6
Adam Scott (16), $21,565 66-70-75-67_278 -6
Tiger Woods (16), $21,565 68-71-73-66_278 -6
Maverick McNealy (14), $20,995 67-71-70-71_279 -5
Keith Mitchell (14), $20,995 69-68-72-70_279 -5
Kevin Streelman (14), $20,995 64-71-73-71_279 -5
Brendon Todd (13), $20,615 70-66-70-74_280 -4
Scott Harrington (12), $20,330 68-67-76-71_282 -2
Rory McIlroy (12), $20,330 69-70-74-69_282 -2
Andrew Landry (11), $20,045 69-70-69-75_283 -1
Richy Werenski (10), $19,855 69-67-75-74_285 +1
Matt Jones (10), $19,665 68-71-76-71_286 +2
Patrick Rodgers (9), $19,475 71-67-76-77_291 +7
