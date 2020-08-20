Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 0, New England 0

August 20, 2020 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Bye, New England, 25th; Polster, New England, 44th; McKenzie, Philadelphia, 50th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 53rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Ian McKay, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Matt Real (Olivier Mbaizo, 76th); Brendan Aaronson (Warren Creavalle, 89th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 76th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 63rd).

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye (DeJuan Jones, 64th), Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe (Justin Rennicks, 86th); Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Tajon Buchanan, 65th), Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez, 75th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired