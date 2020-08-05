Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

August 5, 2020
 
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 11 11 9 Totals 31 7 12 6
McCutchen lf 3 2 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 3 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 Estrada 2b 1 1 1 1
Harper rf 3 2 1 2 Judge dh 4 1 1 3
Haseley rf 1 0 1 0 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
Realmuto c 3 2 2 2 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Segura ss-3b 4 2 1 0 Wade ss 1 0 1 0
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 1 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0
Gosselin 3b 1 0 1 1 Andújar 3b 4 0 0 0
Gregorius ph-ss 2 0 1 1 Tauchman rf 2 1 1 0
Quinn cf 4 1 1 1 Higashioka c 3 1 2 0
Garlick dh 2 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 2 2 2
Bruce ph-dh 2 1 1 0
Philadelphia 004 016 0 11
New York 120 000 4 7

E_Segura (1), LeMahieu (1), Higashioka (1). DP_Philadelphia 3, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B_Gosselin (1). HR_Harper (2), Realmuto (2), Gardner (3), Judge (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,2-0 6 6 3 2 2 2
Davis 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Kelley 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Neris S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Happ L,0-1 3 3 4 4 6 1
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nelson 1 2-3 7 7 6 1 0
Cessa 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:44.

