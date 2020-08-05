Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|11
|9
|7
|3
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.059
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Haseley rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.300
|Segura ss-3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.118
|Gosselin 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.625
|Gregorius ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Garlick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bruce ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|12
|6
|2
|3
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.459
|Estrada 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.308
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Wade ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Andújar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Tauchman rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gardner lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Philadelphia
|004
|016
|0_11
|11
|1
|New York
|120
|000
|4_7
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Gosselin in the 5th. b-singled for Garlick in the 6th.
E_Segura (1), LeMahieu (1), Higashioka (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B_Gosselin (1). HR_Harper (2), off Happ; Realmuto (2), off Nelson; Gardner (3), off Wheeler; Judge (7), off Davis. RBIs_Harper 2 (5), Gosselin (4), Quinn (1), Realmuto 2 (5), Hoskins (1), Kingery (1), Gregorius (3), Gardner 2 (5), Estrada (1), Judge 3 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Garlick 2, Bruce); New York 2 (Ford, Andújar). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Torres, Judge.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Kingery, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler W,2-0
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|87
|2.08
|Davis
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|27.00
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Neris S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ L,0-1
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|6
|1
|66
|10.29
|Holder
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Nelson
|1
|2-3
|7
|7
|6
|1
|0
|38
|11.57
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-0, Cessa 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:44.
