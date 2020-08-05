Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 11 11 9 7 3 McCutchen lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .059 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .176 Harper rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .250 Haseley rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600 Realmuto c 3 2 2 2 2 0 .300 Segura ss-3b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .211 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .118 Gosselin 3b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .625 Gregorius ph-ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .353 Quinn cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .182 Garlick dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bruce ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 12 6 2 3 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 3 0 0 0 .459 Estrada 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 Judge dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .308 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Wade ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Andújar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Tauchman rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .364 Higashioka c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Gardner lf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .182

Philadelphia 004 016 0_11 11 1 New York 120 000 4_7 12 2

a-grounded out for Gosselin in the 5th. b-singled for Garlick in the 6th.

E_Segura (1), LeMahieu (1), Higashioka (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B_Gosselin (1). HR_Harper (2), off Happ; Realmuto (2), off Nelson; Gardner (3), off Wheeler; Judge (7), off Davis. RBIs_Harper 2 (5), Gosselin (4), Quinn (1), Realmuto 2 (5), Hoskins (1), Kingery (1), Gregorius (3), Gardner 2 (5), Estrada (1), Judge 3 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Garlick 2, Bruce); New York 2 (Ford, Andújar). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Torres, Judge.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Kingery, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler W,2-0 6 6 3 2 2 2 87 2.08 Davis 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 25 27.00 Kelley 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Neris S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ L,0-1 3 3 4 4 6 1 66 10.29 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Nelson 1 2-3 7 7 6 1 0 38 11.57 Cessa 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-0, Cessa 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:44.

