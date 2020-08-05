Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

August 5, 2020 7:08 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 11 11 9 7 3
McCutchen lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .059
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .176
Harper rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .250
Haseley rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600
Realmuto c 3 2 2 2 2 0 .300
Segura ss-3b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .211
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .118
Gosselin 3b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .625
Gregorius ph-ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .353
Quinn cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .182
Garlick dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bruce ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 12 6 2 3
LeMahieu 2b 3 1 3 0 0 0 .459
Estrada 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000
Judge dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .308
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Wade ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Andújar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Tauchman rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .364
Higashioka c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .222
Gardner lf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .182
Philadelphia 004 016 0_11 11 1
New York 120 000 4_7 12 2

a-grounded out for Gosselin in the 5th. b-singled for Garlick in the 6th.

E_Segura (1), LeMahieu (1), Higashioka (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B_Gosselin (1). HR_Harper (2), off Happ; Realmuto (2), off Nelson; Gardner (3), off Wheeler; Judge (7), off Davis. RBIs_Harper 2 (5), Gosselin (4), Quinn (1), Realmuto 2 (5), Hoskins (1), Kingery (1), Gregorius (3), Gardner 2 (5), Estrada (1), Judge 3 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Garlick 2, Bruce); New York 2 (Ford, Andújar). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Torres, Judge.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Kingery, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler W,2-0 6 6 3 2 2 2 87 2.08
Davis 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 25 27.00
Kelley 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Neris S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ L,0-1 3 3 4 4 6 1 66 10.29
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Nelson 1 2-3 7 7 6 1 0 38 11.57
Cessa 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-0, Cessa 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:44.

