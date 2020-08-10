Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin dh-2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hechavarría ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c-1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Walker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bruce lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kingery 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|007
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|370
|210
|00x
|—
|13
E_Riley (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Culberson (1), d’Arnaud (4), Markakis (1), Quinn (2). HR_d’Arnaud (2), Camargo (2), Riley (3), Harper (3), Quinn (1), Gregorius (3), Segura (1), Realmuto (5). SF_Ozuna (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newcomb L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Erlin
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Dayton
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,1-1
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Pivetta
|
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Kelley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Newcomb (Harper). WP_Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:54.
