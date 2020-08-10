Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

August 10, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 9 8 Totals 38 13 14 12
Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Gosselin dh-2b 4 2 2 0
Inciarte cf 2 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Knapp c 1 0 1 0
Hechavarría ss 2 1 1 0 Harper rf 3 3 2 3
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Haseley rf 1 0 0 0
Culberson 1b 2 1 1 1 Realmuto c-1b 5 2 2 3
Ozuna dh 3 0 0 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 4
d’Arnaud c 4 2 2 2 Walker 3b 1 0 0 0
Markakis rf 3 1 1 1 Segura 3b-ss 3 1 1 1
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Kelley p 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 Bruce lf 5 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 1 1 1 Kingery 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
Quinn cf 4 1 3 1
Atlanta 010 000 007 8
Philadelphia 370 210 00x 13

E_Riley (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Culberson (1), d’Arnaud (4), Markakis (1), Quinn (2). HR_d’Arnaud (2), Camargo (2), Riley (3), Harper (3), Quinn (1), Gregorius (3), Segura (1), Realmuto (5). SF_Ozuna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Newcomb L,0-2 1 1-3 6 8 8 2 1
Erlin 2 2-3 4 4 4 0 5
Dayton 2 3 1 0 2 3
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,1-1 8 2 1 1 1 10
Pivetta 1-3 6 6 6 0 0
Kelley 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Newcomb (Harper). WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:54.

