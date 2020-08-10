Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 9 8 1 11 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Inciarte cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .189 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Hechavarría ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Culberson 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .262 d’Arnaud c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .400 Markakis rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .167 Camargo 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .182

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 13 14 12 4 10 Gosselin dh-2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .471 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .188 Knapp c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Harper rf 3 3 2 3 0 1 .303 Haseley rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .389 Realmuto c-1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .306 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 4 0 2 .263 Walker 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Segura 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .188 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bruce lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Kingery 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .114 Quinn cf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .304

Atlanta 010 000 007_8 9 1 Philadelphia 370 210 00x_13 14 0

E_Riley (1). LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Culberson (1), d’Arnaud (4), Markakis (1), Quinn (2). HR_d’Arnaud (2), off Nola; Camargo (2), off Pivetta; Riley (3), off Kelley; Harper (3), off Newcomb; Quinn (1), off Newcomb; Gregorius (3), off Erlin; Segura (1), off Erlin; Realmuto (5), off Erlin. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (10), Camargo (3), Culberson (1), Ozuna (8), Markakis (2), Riley 2 (8), Harper 3 (8), Quinn (2), Realmuto 3 (12), Gregorius 4 (8), Segura (2). SF_Ozuna.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Gosselin). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 5; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

GIDP_Camargo, Haseley.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Culberson); Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb L,0-2 1 1-3 6 8 8 2 1 47 11.20 Erlin 2 2-3 4 4 4 0 5 43 13.50 Dayton 2 3 1 0 2 3 51 2.16 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.35

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola W,1-1 8 2 1 1 1 10 89 2.79 Pivetta 1-3 6 6 6 0 0 29 15.88 Kelley 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Erlin 3-3, Kelley 1-1. HBP_Newcomb (Harper). WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:54.

