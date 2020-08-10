Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|1
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hechavarría ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Culberson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Camargo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|12
|4
|10
|
|Gosselin dh-2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.471
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Harper rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.303
|Haseley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Realmuto c-1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.306
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.263
|Walker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Segura 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.188
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bruce lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kingery 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|007_8
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|370
|210
|00x_13
|14
|0
E_Riley (1). LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Culberson (1), d’Arnaud (4), Markakis (1), Quinn (2). HR_d’Arnaud (2), off Nola; Camargo (2), off Pivetta; Riley (3), off Kelley; Harper (3), off Newcomb; Quinn (1), off Newcomb; Gregorius (3), off Erlin; Segura (1), off Erlin; Realmuto (5), off Erlin. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (10), Camargo (3), Culberson (1), Ozuna (8), Markakis (2), Riley 2 (8), Harper 3 (8), Quinn (2), Realmuto 3 (12), Gregorius 4 (8), Segura (2). SF_Ozuna.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Gosselin). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 5; Philadelphia 3 for 8.
GIDP_Camargo, Haseley.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Culberson); Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|47
|11.20
|Erlin
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|5
|43
|13.50
|Dayton
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|51
|2.16
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.35
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola W,1-1
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|10
|89
|2.79
|Pivetta
|
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|29
|15.88
|Kelley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Erlin 3-3, Kelley 1-1. HBP_Newcomb (Harper). WP_Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:54.
