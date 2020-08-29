Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 28 4 7 4 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 2 2 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 3 3 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto dh 2 0 0 0 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Adams dh 2 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Knapp c 1 1 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 3 1 1 1 Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn cf 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 001 000 — 1 Philadelphia 100 030 00x — 4

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Markakis (8), Hoskins (6), Harper (4). HR_Camargo (4), Hoskins (4). SB_Realmuto (2). SF_Harper (2). S_Haseley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Tomlin L,1-2 4 1-3 5 4 3 2 1 Matzek 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Dayton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Eflin W,2-1 7 4 1 1 0 8 Neris H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Workman S,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Tomlin (Realmuto), Dayton (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Welke.

Advertisement

T_2:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.