Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adams dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|030
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Markakis (8), Hoskins (6), Harper (4). HR_Camargo (4), Hoskins (4). SB_Realmuto (2). SF_Harper (2). S_Haseley (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tomlin L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Matzek
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dayton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,2-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Neris H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman S,3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Tomlin (Realmuto), Dayton (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:33.
