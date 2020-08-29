Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

August 29, 2020 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 28 4 7 4
Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 2 2 0
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 3 3
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 1
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto dh 2 0 0 0
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Adams dh 2 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Knapp c 1 1 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Haseley cf 1 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 3 1 1 1 Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 000 1
Philadelphia 100 030 00x 4

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Markakis (8), Hoskins (6), Harper (4). HR_Camargo (4), Hoskins (4). SB_Realmuto (2). SF_Harper (2). S_Haseley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Tomlin L,1-2 4 1-3 5 4 3 2 1
Matzek 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Dayton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eflin W,2-1 7 4 1 1 0 8
Neris H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Workman S,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Tomlin (Realmuto), Dayton (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Welke.

Advertisement

T_2:33.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired