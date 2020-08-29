Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

August 29, 2020 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
D.C. United 0 1 1
Philadelphia 3 1 4

First half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 2, 7th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 3, 16th; 3, Philadelphia, Santos, 5 (Martinez), 21st.

Second half_4, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 2 (Przybylko), 61st; 5, D.C. United, Gressel, 1 (Moreno), 63rd.

Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 10th; Martins, D.C. United, 19th; Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 56th; Ilsinho, Philadelphia, 69th; Creavalle, Philadelphia, 80th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 88th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Adam Wienckowski, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines, Axel Sjoberg; Yamil Asad (Griffin Yow, 47th), Julian Gressel (Moses Nyeman, 79th), Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno (Mohammed Abu, 66th), Kevin Paredes, Ulises Segura; Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 57th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 27th); Brendan Aaronson (Jack de Vries, 88th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Warren Creavalle, 46th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 65th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 65th).

